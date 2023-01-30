MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High gymnastics team earned a 137.5-119.4 meet win over Sharon High in Hockomock League action Monday night at Arnold’s Gymnastics.
The Hornets had an event-high in the vault from Sophie Moore at 9.3. Maddie Morris scored a 9.1 for second in the event for Mansfield.
On bars, the Hornets were led by high scorer Riley Mattson with an 8.55. Morris was second at 8.4 and Moore placed third with an 8.3
Mansfield took first on the balance beam with Mattson’s 8.9. Morris scored a third-best 8.7 and Moore had a fourth-best 8.1.
In the floor exercise, Morris and Mattson had matching 9.3 scores, both the high. Moore scored a 9.0 and Allie Rogowski scored an 8.6. All scored higher than Sharon’s competitors in the event.