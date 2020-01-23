CANTON — Erin Hurley’s three individual wins led the unbeaten Mansfield High girls gymnastics team to a tri-meet sweep over Canton High and Sharon High on Thursday at Metro South Gymnastics.
Hurley placed first in the vault (9.7), bars Hurley (9.4) and all-around (36.7) as the Hornets beat Canton 139.3-110.1 and Sharon 139.3-113.75.
Goulding placed first on the beam (9.2) and floor exercises (9.1), while coming in second in the all-around (35.95).
Mansfield (4-0) next competes Monday against King Philip and North Attleboro at O’Leary’s Gym in Norton.
