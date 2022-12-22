ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High gymnastics teamed turned back Attleboro High, 136.25-132.2, on Wednesday night.

Mansfield’s Sophie Moore scored a 9.1 to place first in the vault, followed by Attleboro’s Caroline DiMarco (9.0) with Mansfield’s Riley Charest and Attleboro’s Makenzie Grenier tying for third at 8.6.