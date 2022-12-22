ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High gymnastics teamed turned back Attleboro High, 136.25-132.2, on Wednesday night.
Mansfield’s Sophie Moore scored a 9.1 to place first in the vault, followed by Attleboro’s Caroline DiMarco (9.0) with Mansfield’s Riley Charest and Attleboro’s Makenzie Grenier tying for third at 8.6.
Leading the bars was Charest for Mansfield at 8.5. Attleboro’s DiMarco had 8.4 and Alyvia Bessette 8.2.
Maddie Morris won on the balance beam, scoring 9.0 for Mansfield. DiMarco and Mansfield’s Allison Rogowski each scored an 8.5.
Mansfield’s Morris and Charest led in the in the floor routine, scoring 9.2 and 9.05, respectively. Attleboro’s high score was from DiMarco at 9.0.