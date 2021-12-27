WRENTHAM — Junior Sydney Marland won on the balance beam and took second place in three events in posting an all-around score of 34.1, leading the King Philip High girls’ gymnastics team to a 132.4 team score and victories over North Attleboro High and Sharon High Monday in a triangular Hocckomock League meet.
Keira Barr won the vaulting competition for KP (2-1) and scored 33.35 in the all-around.
King Philip 132.4, Sharon 127.05, North Attleboro 119.15: Vaulting 1-Keira Barr (KP) 9.1, 2-Sydney Marland (KP), 8.8, 3-Izzy Taylor (KP), 8.6; Uneven bars 1-Perinan (S) 8.2, 2-Marland (KP), 7.9, 3-Birnbaum (S); Balance Beam 1-Marland (KP), 8.9, 2-Perinan (S), 3-Barr (KP), 8.45; Floor exercises 1-Birnbaum (S), 8.6, 2-Marland (KP), 8.5, 3-tie: Keri Calderone, Taylor (KP).
