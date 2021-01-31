MANSFIELD — The depth of the North Attleboro High gymnastics team proved to be the difference in a 139.6-133.2 victory over Mansfield Sunday. The Hornets’ Erin Hurley finished first in three events, winning the vaulting competition at 9.5 and posted an all-around score of 37.3.
Erin Pezzi claimed second place for North (4-1) in the vaulting, balance beam and floor exercises competition.
North Attleboro 139.6, Mansfield 133.2: Vaulting 1-Erin Hurley (M), 2-Erin Pezzi (NA), 3-Alli Merril (NA), 9.5; Uneven bars 1-Hurley (M), 2-Maddie Morris (M), 3-Kate Gallagher (NA), 9.2; Balance beam 1-tie: Hurley (M), Gallagher (NA), 3-Pezzi (NA), 9.4; Floor exercises 1-Morris (M), 2-tie: Hurley (M), Pezzi (NA), 9.2
