WALPOLE — The Norton High gymnastics team captured the Tri-Valley League Championships Sunday with a strong team showing at Broderics Gymnastics Academy.
Caroline LaSalle took first place on the vault for the Lancers' lone win, but Norton used a strong showing from Zoe Duran and Lizzie Lehan to total 140 points, edging Medfield/Ashland/Dover-Sherborn and Medway/Holliston/Millis/Milford which both tied for second with 139.5 points.
Norwood's Shea Larkee was first in the all-around championships, with Duran and Lehan finishing second and third, respectively. Duran and Lehan tied for second place on the bars, Duran was third on the beam, and Lehan was second in the floor exercises.