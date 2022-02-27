NORTHBORO — Zoe Duran placed fourth on the bars individually with a 9.150 and was 10th on the vault with a 9.2.as the Norton High girls gymnastics team took seventh at the MIAA girls gymnastics South Sectional meet Saturday at Algonquin Regional High.
The Lancers were also the 3rd place team on uneven bars.
Emma Lehan placed eighth on the balance beam with a 9.2 and was ninth in the floor exercise with a 9.175.
Earlier in the week, Lehan placed sixth on the balance beam at the Individual State Championship with a 9.225.
Duran and Juliana Baldani of Attleboro were both chosen to represent Team Massachusetts at the Senior Nationals in Florida in May.