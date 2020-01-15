NORTH ATTLEBORO — Lindsey Robinson led a North Attleboro High sweep in vaulting and compiled the best all-around score in leading the North Attleboro High girls’ gymnastics team to a 141.2-114.9 victory over Canton High in a Hockomock League meet Wednesday.
Kaleigh DeMarco placed first on the balance beam for the unbeaten (4-0) Rocketeers.
Robinson won vaulting at 9.0 with DeMarco and Megan Collins second and third, in addition to winning the floor exercise competition (9.4). Kate Gallagher placed first on the uneven bars (9.5), Robinson and DeMarco Robinson both scored an 8.9 on the beam.
North Attleboro meets Mansfield and King Philip Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Arnold School of Gymnastics.
