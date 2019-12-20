PLAINVILLE — Senior captain Lindsey Robinson won the vaulting competition and placed in three events, while posting an all-around score of 34.95 as the North Attleboro High girls’ gymnastics team scored a 138.35-133.2 victory over Franklin Friday in its season debut.
Meg Collins won the floor exercises at 9.2 and posted an all-around score of 34.1 for the Rocketeers.
North Attleboro 138.35, Franklin 133.2: Vaulting 1-Lindsey Robinson (NA), 2-tie: Kaleigh DeMarco (NA), Rudolph (F), 9.05; Uneven bars 1-Kate Gallagher (NA), 2-DeMarco (NA), 3-Rudolph (F), 9.0; Balance beam 1-Gallagher (NA), 2-tie: Robinson (NA), Rudolph (F), 9.0; Floor exercises 1-Meg Collins (NA), 2-Robinson (NA), 3-Rudolph (F), 9.2.
