NORTH ATLTEBORO — Erin Pezzi won the vaulting and floor exercise competition, while Megan Collins won on the balance beam and took second place in floor exercises, compiling an all-around score of 35.4 in leading the North Attleboro High girls’ gymnastics team (6-1) to a 140.45-139.4 victory over Oliver Ames High in a Hockomock League meet.
North Attleboro 140.45, Oliver Ames 139.4: Vaulting 1-Erin Pezzi (NA), 2-Allie Merril (NA), 3-Haverly (OA), 9.4; Uneven bars 1-Caroline Szajda (N), 2-DeCouto (OA), 3-McGorry (OA), 9.2; Balance beam 1-Megan Collins (NA), 2-DeCouto (OA), 3-Merril (NA), 9.2; Floor exercises 1-Pezzi (NA), 2-tie: Collins (NA), DeCouto (OA), 9.2.
