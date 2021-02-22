SEEKONK — Coming off of an appearance in the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional tourney last season, Coach Tom Fecteau and his Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High/Seekonk High co-op hockey team had an inkling that the abbreviated 2021 season could be a milestone campaign.
Were it not for COVID-19-related issues which put a halt to the MIAA Tournament competition, the combined forces of Falcons and Warriors would have been one of the odds-on favorites for the Division 2 title.
D-R/Seekonk completed this season unbeaten at 10-0-1, captured the South Coast Conference Tournament championship, its first league crown in 39 years, and now can’t wait to lace its skates for the 2021-22 campaign.
D-R/Seekonk scored four goals or more in nine of its 11 games, limited six opponents to one goal and went 6-0-1 at its home base, New England Sports Village.
That was impressive enough, but D-R/Seekonk also outscored its opponents by a 59-20 margin.
“We put pressure on teams,” Fecteau said of his team’s skating skill and ability to create offense through all three zones.
Fecteau, who tracks shots on goal in each period, can count on one handthe number of times through 11 games that D-R/Seekonk has been out-shot over 15 minutes.
“We were averaging 41 shots a game and our opponents were averaging 21,” Fecteau said. “Over the course of 11 games, we’ve out-shot everybody. Offensively, that gives us a lot of more chances (to score goals) than the opposition.
“It’s just a matter of executing and finishing. You can do everything right, but you have to execute the play.”
D-R/Seekonk captured the SCC title in dramatic fashion, stunning previously unbeaten and No. 2 ranked (in the Hockey Night in Boston Division 3 poll) Somerset Berkley 4-1.
In that game, Seekonk High freshman Sebastian Rebelo scored twice and Dighton-Rehoboth High junior Ryan McCarthy scored what proved to be the winning goal in the second period while Seekonk High junior Devin Dailey collected a pair of assists.
“Hopefully, we’ll be ranked,” Fecteau said of D-R/Seekonk being on the brink of the Division 3 Top 10 poll.
D-R/Seekonk posted a 14-6-1 record last season, bowing in the first round of the Division 2 South Sectionals to Medfield.
For the most part, Fecteau has kept his lines intact. Dailey (11 goals) has been centering for Seekonk High freshman and left wing Aidan Boothe, with McCarthy on the right side.
Seekonk High sophomore and coach’s son Liam Fecteau (nine goals) centered for D-R sophomore Noah Bastis to his right and D-R junior Evan Pereira to his left. A third line had Rebelo centering for a pair of D-R seniors, Mike Agresti and Peter Anghinetti.
“That was one of our strengths, we were deep and we were balanced,” Fecteau said. “Our scoring was spread out. We didn’t have to rely on one or two guys.”
Of course, the best defense is a good offense.
“Defensively, it’s a tribute to our forwards too,” Fecteau said of their back-checking to regain possession of the puck. “In the defensive zone, everybody played the system. We’re only giving up an average of seven shots a period. That’s not a lot.”
Other than senior defenseman and four-year starter Wyatt Nastar, the rest of the blue-liners were either first-year prime time players like senior Andre Ashton or young players like sophomores Evan Fasteson and Colten Nastar along with junior Ethan Goudreau.
“We out-shot Somerset Berkley 38-18 — that’s only six shots a period,” Fecteau said. “If you do that, you should be able to have some success.”
Dighton-Rehoboth High freshman Sam Bastis, the team’s goalie, faced just 18 Somerset Berkley shots, turning aside 17. He allowed only a game-tying tally to the Blue Raiders at 7:47 of the second period.
Leading up to the championship game, Dailey had netted pairs of goals in victories over Greater New Bedford Voke and Old Rochester to steer D-R/Seekonk into the title match.
“We focused on the things that we do well all season,” Fecteau said. “There were a lot of different roles being played out there. Offensively, we had guys who can handle the puck, guys who can move the puck. They can work it low and get the puck behind the defense.”
There were few occasions that D-R/Seekonk had to play from behind.
“Everybody was on the same page,” Fecteau said of his team’s chemistry. “The new guys caught on. Everybody knew their role, everybody knew their responsibility. It’s been some time since we’ve had a season like this, the success that we created.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.