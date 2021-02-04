FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High hockey team twice led once-beaten Hockomock League powerhouse Franklin High, but the Panthers netted a pair of late first-half goals to take a halftime lead and then added two late goals to prevail 6-2 at Pirelli Arena Thursday in a Hockomock League game.
“We played hard, we got off to a quick start, but it was just a couple of defensive breakdowns,” Attleboro coach Greg Chamberlain said of the Panthers (8-1) taking advantage of penalties.
Justin Abely tallied twice for Franklin.
Sophomore Aidan Dryjowicz put the Bombardiers into the lead before senior teammate Austin Blais regained the lead for Attleboro.
Junior goalie Nick Piazza finished with 45 saves in net for Attleboro.
The Bombardiers were unable to convert a pair of second half power play chances.
“We have to get more pucks to the net,” Chamberlain said. “We have to feel good going forward.”
The Bombardiers return to New England Sports Village Friday at 7 p.m. for a rematch with Franklin.
Attleboro thens hosts Mansfield on Sunday at 1 p.m.
D-R/Seekonk 9, Gr. New Bedford Voke 1
ATTLEBORO — Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk improved to 7-0 with a blowout of the Bears in their South Coast Conference game.
Junior Devin Dailey and sophomore Colten Nastar each scored twice for D-R/Seekonk.
D-R/Seekonk has limited five of its seven foes to one goal or less on the season.
Brenden Santos, Jey Millette, Sebastian Rebelo, Aidan Boothe and Wyatt Nastar netted single goals.
D-R/Seekonk travels to Tabor Academy Saturday for a SCC game against Old Rochester.
