ATTLEBORO — There were plenty of positives to take for the Attleboro High School hockey team out of its season opener Monday, starting with its first victory of the season, scoring a pair of goals within 40 seconds in the first period and then keeping Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk off the scoreboard at New England Sports Village for 40 minutes.
Freshman Aidan Dryjowicz scored the game-winning goal while junior brother Owen Dryjowicz collected a pair of assists and sophomore goalie Nick Piazza totaled 31 saves as the Bombardiers skated to a 3-1 verdict in the non-league game.
Attleboro High sophomore Sean Marshall, scoring on a power play at 11:37, and Aidan Dryjowicz (at 12:17) put the Bombardiers into the lead, which was well-protected through a scoreless second period.
However, the Bombardiers routinely undermined their chances by being whistled for 10 penalties, two of which were 10-minute misconducts — taking four penalties in each of the second and third periods.
Fortunately for the Bombardiers and unfortunately for D-R/Seekonk, the latter was unable to convert pairs of power play chances in both the first and second periods.
“We played solid, we competed, we out-shot them in every period (9-7, 10-8 and 13-7),” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau said. “We got some solid opportunities, but we have to bury them.”
D-R/Seekonk finally pushed the puck past Piazza at 10:23 of the third period when D-R freshman Noah Bastis scored his first varsity goal, a power play chance with a wrist shot off of the right faceoff circle.
“We can’t play like that,” AHS coach Mark Homer surmised of the penalties, with one Bombardier taking three minor penalties and another two. “That’s a game that we shouldn’t be playing. We understand that this is hockey and it’s going to get physical out there, but we have to play through that.”
Marshall put Attleboro into the lead with a tip-in of the puck at the right post past D-R/Seekonk goalie Zach Evans — senior captain Ryan Morry and Owen Dryjowicz assisting.
Less than a minute later, the Bombardiers created a two-goal advantage with Aidan Dryjowicz whipping in a shortside left shot from underneath the faceoff circle, brother Owen and Zach Pierce assisting.
The Bombardiers then went 29 minutes before netting a most important third goal, by Aidan Diggin with a shot off of the right wing at 11:04 of the third period.
D-R/Seekonk’s Wyatt Nastar nearly put his team in front with a drive from just inside the blue line in the ninth minute of the first period. With a 5-on-3 advantage midway in the session, both Bastis (at the right post) and Connor Dowty (two goal-mouth jams) were foiled by Piazza on potential go-ahead goals.
“It’s tough to come back,” Fecteau said. “We didn’t quit. We played solid. We carried the play.”
Twice midway through the second period, D-R/Seekonk breakaway bids were denied by Pierce and by Aidan Dryjowicz, respectively, while Piazza turned away a drive on a powerplay shot off the left wing by Devin Dailey.
“The talent is there, we have to fine tune the chemistry,” Homer said of his Bombardiers, who have a non-league game with Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday at 4:45 at NESV.
D-R/Seekonk is off until a Saturday game with Wareham at NESV.
