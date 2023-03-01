ATTLEBORO — Freshman Noah Bastis scored twice as the Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk boys hockey team took a 4-1 victory over Taunton High in their MIAA Division 3 first-round game on Wednesday night at New England Sports Village.

After falling behind early, the No. 16 Falcons were able to regain composure against the No. 17 Tigers heading into the second period. Bastis scored both of his goals in the second while his brother, senior Adam Bastis, scored in the third period, along with junior Connar Dexter.