ATTLEBORO — Freshman Noah Bastis scored twice as the Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk boys hockey team took a 4-1 victory over Taunton High in their MIAA Division 3 first-round game on Wednesday night at New England Sports Village.
After falling behind early, the No. 16 Falcons were able to regain composure against the No. 17 Tigers heading into the second period. Bastis scored both of his goals in the second while his brother, senior Adam Bastis, scored in the third period, along with junior Connar Dexter.
“We got off to a slow start,” Falcons coach Tom Fecteau said. “But after we got the jitters out, our play just got better and better.”
The Falcons advance to the next round to face the winner of Scituate vs. Bishop Stang with the date and site to be determined.
Division 1
Pope Francis 6, Bishop Feehan 1
No. 4 Pope Francis cruised past the No. 29 Shamrocks at the Olympia Ice Center in their first-round game.
Division 2
Silver Lake 6, Mansfield 1
The No. 5 Lakers dismantled the No. 28 Hornets in their first-round game at Hobomock Arena.
Silver Lake put the pressure on early and never let up, scoring at least one goal in each period while the Hornets went scoreless through the first two periods.
Sophomore Brendan Vokey found the net for Mansfield’s lone goal with 3:37 remaining in regulation.
“They have a pretty strong defensive core,” Hornets coach Mark O’Brien said of Silver Lake. “Even though we lost, I couldn’t be more pleased with this team’s fight and determination.”
Mansfield finishes the season at 4-14-2.
Hopkinton 9, North Attleboro 0
The No. 25 Rocketeers were no match for the No. 9 Hillers in their first-round game at New England Sports Center.
Division 3
Lynnfield 6, Foxboro 0
No. 2 seed Lynnfield cruised past the No. 31 Warriors in first-round play at Peabody’s McVann Arena.
After a scoreless first period, the Pioneers came out firing in the second as senior Nicholas Lucich and junior Jack Carpenter both found the net for all the goals that Lynnfield would need.
Norton 4, Blackstone Regional 2
HOPEDALE — The No. 17 Lancers notched their first tourney win in program history by rallying from a 2-1 deficit at Blackstone IcePlex to advance to the MIAA Division 4 Round of 16.
Josh Cohen scored for Norton in the first period with an assist from Cody Gass to make it a 2-1 deficit. After a scoreless second period, the Tri-Valley League Small Division champions ran off three unanswered goals to lock up the win.
Scoring in the third for Norton were Palash Raina (8:19), Anthony Santaneglo (7:29) and Liam Coffey (4:12). Mikey MacDonald added two assists in the third, assisting Raina and Coffey’s scores.
Next up for Norton is No. 1 Norwell with details of the game to be determined.
GIRLS
Lincoln-Sudbury 6, King Philip 1
CONCORD — The No. 22 Warrior girls were unable to advance in their Division 2 preliminary round game at Valley Sports Arena.
The Warriors trailed 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 after two periods. Rylan McKillop had the lone goal for King Philip (10-12-1) in the second period, assisted by Tayla McDuff.