BROCKTON — Senior captain and defenseman Rocco Bianculli registered his first high school career hat trick while freshman teammate Max Robison netted his first career goal as the King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey team skated to a 9-1 victory over Oliver Ames High Monday in a Hockomock League game.
Bianculli netted his first goal of the game, and the Warriors’ fifth, at 3:34 of the second period, for one of three King Philip goals within the first five minutes to gain a 5-1 lead.
Bianculli netted a pair of third period goals at 8:11 and at 14:37 helping King Philip improve to 5-1.
Kyle Abbott tended goal for King Philip, allowing only an early second period power play goal to OA at 1:38. He totaled 11 saves.
Robison scored his first goal, King Philip’s sixth of the game, at 13:46 of the second period.
Paul McDonald (at 11:31 from Colin Cooke and Aidan Boulger) and James Boldy (at 14:06 from David Lawler) gave King Philip a 2-0 lead after 15 minutes.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Lawler at 1:56, Brad Guden at 2:11 and Justin Yatsuhashi at 1:49 in the second period as King Philip took a 7-1 lead into the third period. King Philip is off until a Jan. 25 game with Attleboro.
Canton 2, North Attleboro 0
CANTON — The Rocketeers battled the unbeaten Bulldogs on nearly even terms before surrendering a final-minute empty net tally.
Freshman Kyle Gruber (44 saves) made his varsity debut in goal for the Big Red (1-2), allowing Canton only one goal through two periods, that in the second period.
North Attleboro had a power play chance to start the second period and another in the third period, but were unable to gain the equalizer. The Rocketeers host Canton Wednesday.
GIRLS Foxboro-Mansfield 7, Stoughton 1
BROCKTON — Senior Emma Pereira and sophomore Reese Pereira scored first period goals in powering the Foxboro-Mansfield girls to the Hockomock League victory.
Foxboro-Mansfield (3-1-1) netted a trio of second period goals, while netminder Jess Widdop turned back the Black Knights.
Mya Waryas, Lily O’Brien on a power play and Ava Adams netted second period goals. The Ledin sisters, Alex and Samantha both tallied in the third period.
Foxboro-Mansfield is off until a Jan. 25 game in Foxboro against Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.