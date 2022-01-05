ATTLEBORO — Victory has been elusive for the Bishop Feehan High hockey team.
Since a season-opening shutout victory over North Attleboro High, the Shamrocks have been skating on thin ice ever since — suffering their fifth straight setback Wednesday on the A.J. Quetta Rink, 8-1 to Bridgewater-Raynham.
The Trojans, with merely one win and two ties entering the contest, drilled four first period goals and owned a seven-goal lead in the third period before the Shamrocks turned the red light on.
“We have to come out harder and compete better,” Bishop Feehan coach Dave Franzosa said of the Shamrocks, who were outshot 14-5 in the first period and forced just five faceoffs in the attacking zone, winning one.
Truth to told that the Shamrocks were victimized on three of the first four Trojan goals — a power play goal at 3:34, then two crazy-bounce deflections at 5:26 and at 11:31 past Bishop Feehan goalie Ryan D’Amato.
B-R’s second goal, the game-winner, came on a deflection of a drive off of the right faceoff circle that glanced off the body of B-R’s Jack Dion with his back to the play.
B-R’s third goal, by Dean Mason, was a bouncing puck over the shoulder of Dion. Mason scored his second goal of the period on a shot in the slot at 14:21.
“Then, when one bad thing happens or if we get a bad bounce, we have to overcome it,” Franzosa said.
B-R netted second period goals against Shamrock goalie Ethan Bairos at 5:03 and at 14:51 (power play).
Junior George Besarick put Bishop Feehan on the scoreboard at 1:18 of the third period with Brady Vitelli and Sean Guinan assisting.
The Shamrocks have back-to-back CCL games on the weekend, Saturday night at New England Sports Village against St. Mary’s of Lynn and Sunday afternoon at Austin Prep.
“We have to find out what we are as a team right now,” Franzosa said. “How we react? How we respond to a loss like that and come back with two league games?”
King Philip 5, Attleboro 0
FOXBORO — Senior John Campbell scored a pair of second period goals as the Warriors skated past the Bombardiers in a Hockomock League game.
Campbell gave King Philip (1-3) a two-gol lead eight seconds into the second period with James Boldy assisting. Then Campbell scored again at the six-minute mark for a three-goal Warrior advantage.
Boldy scored for KP in the first period with Campbell assisting. Attleboro (0-4) had two power play chances during the first period, including a 5-on-3 advantage for nearly a minute.
Brad Guden gave KP a 4-0 lead at 11:07 of the second period, while Nate Garstka created a five-goal margin in the third period with Rowan Boulger and Evan Trujillo asisting.
King Philip returns to Foxboro Sports Center for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff Saturday against North Attleboro.
