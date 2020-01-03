PROVIDENCE — The Bishop Feehan High hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit with three goals in the third period during a five-minute power play opportunity to storm past Prout High of Wakefield, R.I. 7-2 in a non-league game Friday at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
Kevin Barrera tallied three goals for the Shamrocks, who trailed 2-0 after the first period, but were deadlocked at 2-2 with the Crusaders after 30 minutes.
Ben Feeley and Ryan Devanty netted their first career goals for the Shamrocks, who out-shot Prout by a 53-17 margin. Ryan Damato blanked Prout over the final two periods in goal for Bishop Feehan, making 15 saves.
Barrera scored a pair of second period goals to pull Bishop Feehan into a tie. The Shamrocks (2-5) have an 8:30 p.m. faceoff Saturday at North Smithfield.
