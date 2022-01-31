ATTLEBORO — Facing a two-goal deficit with little more than six minutes played at A.J. Quetta Rink Monday at the New England Sports Village, Bishop Feehan High hockey coach Dave Franzosa wasn’t so much concerned about the numbers on the scoreboard, but with the time remaining.
“I told them don’t look at the score, look at the time left, we have 38 minutes left and our motto was get as much to the net as we possibly can,” Franzosa said.
The Shamrocks responded by rifling in four second period goals and three mover over the final 15 minutes to turn a nail-biter into an 8-2 rout of Mansfield High.
Junior Tommy Franzosa scored three goals for the Shamrocks (5-9-2), including the first two of the game for Bishop Feehan to jump-start the Shamrocks.
Franzosa put Bishop Feehan on the scoreboard at 8:40 of the first period, barely two minutes after the Hornets had gained a two-goal advantage. With an assist from Shane Walsh, Franzosa made a strong rush off of the left wing.
Then Franzosa delivered the tying tally for the Shamrocks just 26 seconds into the second period with another rush down the left side..
Franzosa netted his hat trick goal similarly with swiftness, another breakaway just 18 seconds into the third period.
Bishop Feehan scored eight unanswered goals, while senior goalie Ethan Bairos came on at 7:47 of the second period for the Shamrocks and blanked the Hornets the rest of the way, protecting a 4-2 lead at the time of his entry.
“We tried to play with speed, stretch the ice a little bit,” Franzosa, the Shamrock coach added. “Our goalies (starter Ryan D’Amato and Ethan Bairos) kept us in it.”
Bryce Mackintosh (at 5:17 with a wrist shot through a screen off the left wing), George Besarick (at 7:02 with a shot in the slot set up by Franzosa) and Eric Lund (at 8:41 on a breakaway in the slot) also scored second period goals as the Shamrocks skated into the third period with a 5-2 lead.
“We played a great first period, then the wheels fell off the bus,” Mansfield High coach Mike Balzarini said of his Hornets (3-4-1), coming off of a 7-3 loss to North Attleboro on Sunday.
“We outshot them 15-7 in the first period, we did a lot of the little things right — we established the forecheck, we got pucks to the net and as the game went along they wore us down.”
In addition to Franzosa’s third goal of the game, Sean Guinan (at 3:18 on a breakaway) and Ryan Deveney (at 4:42 from atop the left faceoff circle) also scored goals for the Shamrocks.
“We did a better job of controlling the neutral zone and getting pucks to the net,” Franzosa added. Mansfield won seven of nine faceoffs in the attacking zone in the first period, but had just five chances there in the second period.
Owning a 4-2 lead, the Shamrocks’ defense played key roles too. Walsh, a senior captain, broke up a Hornet 2-on-1 breakaway in the ninth minute, then Aidan Scanlon thwarted a 3-on-1 rush in the 14th minute.
Mansfield was strong on the puck at the outset with Kyle Oakley scoring twice.
Oakley collared a loose puck off the left side to put the Hornets in front just 54 seconds into the game with Dillon Benoit and Brendan Vokey assisting. Then at 6:47, Oakley scored again with a nifty wrap-a-around goal at the right post with Benoit assisting.
“We had some chances to get back into it too,” Balzarini said.