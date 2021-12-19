ATTLEBORO — It’s no easy task competing on the ice in the Catholic Central League, as the Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey team was reminded.
Archbishop Williams High handled the Shamrocks in all three zones on the ice of A.J. Quetta Rink the New England Sports Village Saturday in taking home a 4-1 victory.
Shamrock senior goalie and captain Ryan D’Amato blanked the Bishops through an energizing first period with “A.J.’s Army” on hand for the dedication of the ice surface in honor of the former Shamrock.
However, the Bishops gained the lead at 2:32 of the second period, took a two-goal lead into the third period and made it 3-0 43 seconds into the third stanza.
Junior forward George Besarick put Bishop Feehan on the scoreboard at 1:24 of that third period, but the Shamrocks were unable to finish off a flurry of good scoring chances during the first two periods, being denied by Bishops senior goalie Nick Buccella.
“I thought we had chances,” Bishop Feehan coach Dave Franzosa said. “We skated well, but we have to shore up the defensive zone a little bit.”
The Shamrocks had four quality scoring chances in the first period, winning three of five faceoffs in the attacking zone, while D’Amato totaled seven saves, including a breakaway in the final minute. Tom Franzosa had a point-blank bid in the sixth minute, Ben Feeley uncorked a backhander on his knees in the 10th minute along with a chance at the left post in the 13th minute, while Eric Lund was in the slot for a shot in the 11 th minute.
Bishop Feehan had several opportunities to tie it in the second period with Bryce Mackintosh having a bid off the right wing in the sixth minute, Jon L’Esperance creating a chance seconds later, Ryan Deveney lofting a backhander off the right wing in the seventh minute and Brady Vitelli rifling a strong shot off the left wing on a power play chance in the eighth minute.
Facing a two-goal deficit, Bishop Feehan took D’Amato off of the ice with just under three minutes left in favor of a sixth skater, but the Bishops added an empty-net goal at 13:37.
“We have to get pucks to the net more,” Franzosa said. “We’ll work out on what we need to improve upon.” The Shamrocks (1-2) are off until a Dec. 28 game against Bishop Fenwick at the Catholic Memorial Tournament.
Mansfield 2, Barrington 2
CRANSTON, R.I. — With a sixth skater on the ice, senior Kyle Oakley delivered the game-tying goal with 27 seconds left for the Hornets in the non-league win. The Hornets (0-1-1) faced a two-goal deficit after two periods of play, surrendering a goal in each of the first two periods to the Eagles.
Liam Anastasi put Mansfield on the scoreboard 50 seconds into the third period. Junior goalie Chris Horrman totaled 31 saves for the Hornets, who killed off one penalty. The Hornets went without a powerplay bid in the game. Mansfield has an 8 p.m. game with Walpole Wednesday.
Norton 4, Bellingham 1
FOXBORO — Freshman Max Sheng extended his goal-scoring streak by scoring twice as the Lancers down the Blackhawks in a Tri-Valley League game. Sheng gave Norton a 2-0 lead in the second period and a 3-0 margin early in the third period.
Adam D’Errico accounted for 20 saves in goal for Norton, blanking Bellingham through the first two periods and foiling one second period Blackhawk powerplay. Mike Whalen put the Lancers on the scoreboard in the first period. Norton hosts Medway Wednesday.
Foxboro 2, Northbridge 1
FOXBORO — Jack Watts and Ben Ricketts scored goals three minutes apart early in the third period as Foxboro began its season with a rousing comeback victory over Northbridge in a non-league game. Josh Marcoux stopped 18 Northbridge shots in goal for the Warriors, shutting out Northbridge over the final two periods.
“For our first game, we need to get our timing down,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said. “We have to control the puck better and more.”
Watts scored the tying goal for Foxboro at 2:40 of the second period with Matt Grace assisting. Then Watts netted the game-winning goal on a shot from the slot with Dylan Pothier and Brady Callahan assisting at 5:19 . Foxboro is off until a Dec. 28 non-league game with Old Rochester.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 6, Arlington Catholic 3
ATTLEBORO — Freshman Chloe Bryda scored a trio of second period goals as the Shamrocks skated to their second victory in as many days.
The Shamrocks (3-1) received a 25-save performance in goal from junior Avery Blanchard, who foiled a penalty shot during the first period to preserve a one goal lead. In addition, Blanchard and the Shamrock defense denied Arlington Catholic on a trio of third period power play chances.
Sophomore Grace Nelson scored twice and collected three assists for Bishop Feehan, which held a 1-0 margin after the first period and a 5-2 lead entering the third period.
Bryda scored the second Shamrock goal of the game, the first of her three at 1:34 of the second period with Nelson assisting. Bryda also scored at 13:32 and at 14:05 o the second period.
Nelson had given the Shamrocks a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the first period and then netted goal No. 6 for Bishop Feehan, an empty net tally. Olivia Fitzgibbon also scored in the second period, at 10:30, for the Shamrocks.
Bishop Feehan visits Archbishop Williams Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 4, Foxboro/Mansfield 3 (OT)
FOXBORO — Junior captain Brooke Borges scored her second goal of the game two minutes into overtime as Bishop Feehan prevailed in a non-league game Saturday at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Shamrocks gained a three-goal first period lead, but Foxboro/Mansfield tallied twice during the second period before Kylie O’Keefe scored the equalizer 50 seconds into the third period.
Bishop Feehan took the lead just 19 seconds into the game on the first of Borges’ two goals (with Julia Tamul and Caitlin Kelly assisting). Grace Nelson (at 8:09 from Avery Gugliott) on a three-zone rush and Tamul (at 13:23 from Borges and Kelly) on a rebound created a three-goal margin.
“It was a great way to start, then we let up a little in the second period,” Shamrock coach Mike Cripps said.
Foxboro-Mansfield got back into contention with goals from Sam Ledin at 4:58 just as a power play expired and Madeline Martin (at 12:35). Avery Blanchard totaled 17 saves in goal for Bishop Feehan, while Jess Widdop had 20 in net for Foxboro/Mansfield.
