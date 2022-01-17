PEABODY — It has been an eventful four days for the Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey team, with the Shamrocks taking points out of three games, the latest being a 2-2 deadlock in overtime Monday at Bishop Fenwick High in a Catholic Central League game.
The Shamrocks overcame a two-goal deficit as senior goalie Ryan D’Amato blanked Bishop Fenwick over the final 25 minutes of the game, while Eric Lund and Tom Franzosa scored goals to secure a point for Bishop Feehan.
Coming off of victories against Newton North and Brookline to win the Travis Roy Beanpot Tournament title in Foxboro, Bishop Feehan has improved to 4-6-1.
“The guys were a bit tired, we were down two goals — they played hard, they competed,” Bishop Feehan coach Dave Franzosa said of the comeback.
Bishop Fenwick scored a first period goal and took a two-goal lead early in the second period, but D’Amato blanked the Falcons for the duration of regulation time and a five-minute overtime session.
D’Amato and the Shamrock defense also killed off a pair of Bishop Fenwick power plays during the third period and another in the overtime session.
“We worked really hard to get the point,” Franzosa said. “It was a physical game and they stuck together.”
Junior forward Tom Franzosa netted the tying tally in the 12th minute of the third period with Ryan Deveney assisting. Lund put Bishop Feehan on the scoreboard in the 13th minute of the second period with Brady Vitelli and Matt Cronan assisting.
Bishop Feehan is off until a CCL game Saturday at NESV’s A.J. Quetta Rink at 4:30 against Austin Prep.
Franklin 9, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — The Panthers scored four even-strength second period goals to skate away from Foxboro with the Hockomock League win.
Franklin (7-5) owned a 2-0 first period lead before Ben Ricketts scored for Foxboro off of a nice pass from Derek Axon. Connor Hayes also assisted on the tally.
Foxboro goalie Josh Marcoux faced 56 shots in the penalty-free game. The Warriors (3-2) have a 6 p.m. faceoff against King Philip Wednesday.
GIRLS King Philip 5, Archbishop Williams 1
FOXBORO — Morgan Cunningham (two goals, one assist), Sydney O’Shea (one goal, one assist) and Kelly Homes (one goal, two assists) dominated the ice as the Warriors scored pairs of goals in each of the first two periods to win the non-league game.
Goals by Holmes (at 7:18 from Cunningham and O’Shea) and Cunningham (at 11:21) from Holmes gave KP a 2-0 first period lead.
Cunningham (at 10:20 from Holmes) and O’Shea (at 12:56 from Cunninghan and Holmes) scored in the second period for the Warriors, who took a 4-1 lead into the third period where Catie Putt scored with Jen Daniels and Cate Hart assisting. Mallory Johnston totaled 24 saves in goal for KP (6-3). The Warriors have a 7 p.m. faceoff Wednesday at the Noble and Greenough School against Dedham.
Foxboro/Mansfield 3, Longmeadow 2
FOXBORO — Kylie O’Keefe set up all three goals as twice Foxboro/Mansfield rallied from a pair if one-goal deficits, taking the lead for the first time on Cam Shanteler’s second goal of the game at 2:51 of the third period.
Foxboro/Mansfield then had to kill off two penalties with Mya Waryas, Madison Guilfoyle, Julia Muttart and Maeve Anastasia working diligently on defense to prevent Longmeadow from tying the game.
Foxboro/Mansfield goalie Jess Widdop totaled 32 saves.
Shanteler put Foxboro/Mansfield on the scoreboard with 19 seconds left in the first period with O’Keefe assisting, knotting the score at 1-1.
Waryas tied the score at 2-2 at 11:17 of the second period off of a feed from O’Keefe on a power play. Foxboro/Mansfield (1-5) visits Canton Wednesday.