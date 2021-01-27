ATTLEBORO — Sophomore Colin Flynn scored his first two career goals and senior teammate Aidan Diggin also tallied twice as the Attleboro High hockey team skated to its first victory of the season, taking a 5-3 verdict over Oliver Ames High Wednesday at the England Sports Village.
The Bombardiers struck for a trio of first period goals then went up 4-0 on a power play goal by Nate Parker just 1:46 into the second period while junior goalie Nick Piazza (25 saves) was steady and strong between the pipes in holding off the Tigers.
“That was the start that we needed,” AHS coach Greg Chamberlain said after the Bombardiers presented him with his first win. “We skated four lines and we got after it, which was good to see.”
Attleboro (1-2) had scored just once over its first six periods of the season, while OA (0-4) had scored just twice over its first three games.
The Bombardiers yielded a pair of second period goals to the Tigers, but took a 5-2 lead into the third period where AHS had to fend off an Oliver Ames’ flurry over the final five minutes on a power play as the Bombardiers were assessed a four-minute major penalty. The Tigers held a 10-5 edge in shots over the final 15 minutes.
Oliver Ames owned a 28-18 advantage in shots, including a 9-4 margin in the first period. Attleboro scored on three of those shots.
Diggin scored the go-ahead goal for AHS at 3:59 with a solo dash down the right side after gathering a loose puck. Diggin then flipped a short-side right shot over the glove of the OA goalkeeper.
Diggin gave AHS a two-goal lead at 12:33 of the first period, finishing off a 3-on-1 breakaway with Parker assisting. Parker latched onto the puck in the right corner and fed it in front for Diggin, who one-timed a shot inside the left post.
Flynn scored the first of his two goals at 12:45 of the first period with Jake Ward controlling a loose puck in the left corner. Flynn netted goal No. 5 for AHS at 7:28 of the second period with Sean Marshall and Ward assisting.
Attleboro turned the game in its favor by killing off an Oliver Ames power play chance in the sixth minute. The Bombardiers limited the Tigers to one shot. Both Diggin and Ward created potential shorthanded goal chances, while Zach Pierce was steady in the defensive zone.
AHS forced just two faceoffs in the attacking zone in the first period and did not maintain puck possession well through the neutral and attacking zones.
”We’re working on our patience with the puck,” Chamberlain said. “We can’t panic and just get it out.”
Attleboro looks to return to action on Friday against either Oliver Ames or Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.