FOXBORO — It was playoff hockey, in the very first game of the season, for the King Philip Regional High and Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey teams.
Junior forward Aidan Boulger tallied twice, senior goalie Jesper Makudera totaled 34 saves in goal and the Warriors successfully extinguished a five-minute major penalty during the first period to pocket a 4-1 victory over the Shamrocks Monday in a non-league game at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Shamrocks could light the red light on just once, that barely three minutes into the game, on a penalty shot by A.J. Quetta at 2:45.
Makudera and the Warriors’ defensive pairings of Ethan McGuire and David Lawler, along with Rocco Bianculli and Kyle Gray, proved equal to the assignment and skating strengths of the Shamrocks, blanking Bishop Feehan through the final 42 minutes of the contest.
Only once — four minutes into the third period — did King Philip allow the Shamrocks another man advantage.
“We have a veteran group back there on defense and we got some real good goaltending,” King Philip coach Paul Carlow said. “Once we killed that five-minute major, we really got the momentum off of that.
“Boulger gets that first goal and I thought we outplayed them in the second period,” Carlow added, “while we got out-played in the third period — but we had done enough.”
Boulger netted the equalizer for KP at 9:53 of the first period with Lawler assisting. Boulger then created a three-goal lead for the Warriors with his second goal at 10:15 of the third period. Boulger tumbled to the ice to the right of the Shamrock net as he wheeling his stick along the ice and slipped the puck into the net, with Noah Ray and Shaun Fitzpatrick assisting.
The Shamrocks got on the scoreboard first after Quetta was taken down on a slashing penalty.
King Philip had a pair of power play chances over the final four minutes of the first period and finished off the second man-advantage 25 seconds into the second period with Nolan Feyler tipping in a shot by Gray off of the left wing as Joe Boselli also assisted.
KP captain Chris Daniels scored the second of three Warriors’ second period goals at 5:51, with Boselli collecting his second assist.
“We just had some breakdowns in our own zone in that second period,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said. “Even when we got down, we put even more pressure on them. We didn’t give up.”
The Shamrocks out-shot KP by 34-27 with Makudera stopping 10 Bishop Feehan shots in both the second and third periods.
Makudera denied the Shamrocks’ Kevin Barrera in close with two minutes left in the second period and then denied Kevin Borah on a point blank chance in the 11th minute of the third period.
“We’re working at it, we’re working hard — seven of our first eight games are against Division 1 teams,” Dunn said. “They (KP) did a nice job killing that (major penalty) off, that was our first power play of the year. We were a little disjointed there. We’re a good skating team.”
The Shamrocks host Mansfield Wednesday at 5 p.m. at New England Sports Village, while King Philip has a 7 p.m. faceoff in Raynham against Coyle-Cassidy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.