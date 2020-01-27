RANDOLPH — The Mansfield High hockey team continued to put the puck in the net with three goals, but Braintree High doubled that tally for a 6-3 victory in their non-league game Monday at Zapustas Rink.
Kevin Belanger scored twice and Kyle Oakley also tallied for the Hornets (4-5-4), who were coming off ties with Franklin and King Philip, scoring eight goals in those two games.
Mansfield hosts Oliver Ames Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
