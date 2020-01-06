FRANKLIN — Brody Dalzell had a hat trick for the Tri-County hockey team to go with three assists in a 7-1 rout of O’Bryant Monday as the Cougars amassed 71 shots on goal at Pirelli Veterans Arena.
Other scorers for the Tri-County were Jessie Joy (assisted by Jake Morgan and Robert Johnson), Ryan McKeown, Bryce Dalzell and A.J. Fusco.
Goaltender Andrew Todd played the first two periods and Shane Cataldo finished up in net for the Cougars as the duo faced 22 shots.
Tri-County (3-4-1) next plays at Upper Cape Wednesday.
Norton 1, East Bridgewater 0
BRIDGEWATER — Mike Whalen scored the lone goal of the game with five minutes left in the third period as the Lancers notched their first win of the season. Pat Donahue assisted on the tally.
Sam Grolnic earned his first varsity shutout in goal for Norton (1-3-1).
Grolnic had 15 saves while the Lancer penalty killing unit killed off a first period East Bridgewater power play. The Lancers next meet Dedham Wednesday.
