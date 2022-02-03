QUINCY — Sophomore Grace Campbell’s two goals led the Bishop Feehan High girls hockey team to a decisive 4-0 victory over Boston Latin School at Shea Memorial Rink on Thursday.
Her first goal was unassisted and came off a power play four minutes into the second period. Campbell then netted her second score with 4:20 to play, assisted by Grace Nelson. Nelson and Julia Tamul also scored one goal apiece for the Shamrocks.
The Shamrocks (8-3-3) will host Matignon Saturday on senior night.
BOYS
Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 3, Norton 1
Senior Devin Dailey had a pair of goals an an assist to reach 100 career points in Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk’s win over the Lancers Wednesday night.
Liam Fecteau also scored for D-R/Seekonk and Noah Bastis had a pair of assists.