BOURNE — For a moment at Gallo Arena Tuesday night, it looked as though the Medway High Mustangs were about to end the Bishop Feehan High hockey team’s improbable journey in the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
But on the Shamrocks’ fifth power play of the night, forward A.J. Quetta was able to dig the puck out of a third period scrum right in front of the Medway net and flick it in at 6:12 for the go-ahead goal in a 2-1 semifinal win, sending No. 15 seed Bishop Feehan on to Sunday’s final against top-seeded Canton.
“This is huge for us,” said Feehan head coach Kevin Dunn, whose Shamrocks had not reached the semifinals since 2004 after being ousted in last year’s quarterfinals. “For the last three years, we have ratcheted up the schedule ever year, and we did it with the anticipation that we were going to get better. This is their reward for all the hard work over the past three years.”
It was the seventh straight victory for the Shamrocks, who have limited their last 17 opponents to two goals or fewer.
Feehan first-year goalie Ryan D’Amato had another stellar night for the Shamrocks, stopping 23 of 24 shots and turning back a third period Mustang power play that could have sent the game into overtime.
Next up for the Shamrocks (13-8-2) in Sunday’s final back at Gallo Arena are the sectional favorite Bulldogs (20-1-3), who handily dispatched Whitman-Hanson 6-0 in Tuesday night’s other semifinal.
After going ahead 1-0 in the second period on a goal by forward Kevin Barrera, with an assist to forward Kevin Borah, at 4:54, the Shamrocks had little time to bask in the glory, giving up up a power play score to Medway freshman defenseman Sean Murphy 6:22 into the period to tie the score at 1-1.
Feehan had to kill yet another Mustang power play on a two-minute minor penalty, but then wasn’t able to capitalize on its own power play opportunity despite slamming Medway goalie Evan Monaghan with at least five shots on goal as the period ended. Monaghan ended the night with 25 saves.
Feehan’s successful power play goal to put the Shamrocks ahead in the third period drew assists from Peter Carriuolo and Cam Damaso who had managed to clear the puck from behind the Medway goal.
“It was something we work on every day,” Dun said, “to get those pucks out from behind the net to the guys in the slot. Tonight, A.J. just said he was going to shoot and he was rewarded for it.”
The teams swapped another pair of power play opportunities, but couldn’t close the deal.
