HARWICH — A.J. Fusco, Body Dalzell and Cam King each scored two goals, while the Tri-County Regional High hockey team scored six first-period goals Saturday in routing Upper Cape Regional 11-1 in a Mayflower League game.
Senior J.J. Sobzcak scored his first varsity career goal at 5:45 of the first period, with Zach Lawrence and Tyler Pimental assisting, and freshman Mike Goddard scored his first varsity goal at 7:27 of the third period, with King assisting. Goalie Zach Lawrence had to make just five saves in goal.
Fusco scored the sixth Cougar goal of the first period (at 13:35 from Dean Ferzoco and Bryce Dalzell) and the Cougars’ ninth goal, in the third period (at 5:01 from Brody Dalzell). Dalzell scored the Cougars’ fourth goal of the first period (at 5:05) and the Cougars’ 11th goal, in the third period, a short-handed tally at 13:05.
King scored the Cougars’ third goal of the first period (at 3:36) and netted his second goal in the second period (at 12:51 from Pimental).
In improving to 7-2 overall on the season, every member of the Cougar team was on the ice for one goal as Tri-County unleashed 55 shots in the contest.
Fusco set up Lukas Sobczak for the Cougars’ go-ahead goal just 34 seconds into the game, then Fusco set up Bryce Dalzell for what proved to be the game-winning goal at 2:46 of the first period. Pimental scored goal No. 7 for Tri-County in the second period (at 7:40 from Ryan McKeown).
The Cougars return to the ice Wednesday at the Pirelli Rink in Franklin for a 3 p.m. faceoff against Upper Cape Regional.
