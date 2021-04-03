FRANKLIN — The Tri-County High hockey team yielded merely one goal through two periods, but were unable to create enough traffic in front of the Southeastern Regional net in falling 3-0 in the Mayflower League game Saturday at the Pirelli Rink.
Tri-County goalie Andrew Todd made 40 saves in the contest. The Cougars, however, were limited to 17 shots and were unable to score on five power-play chances.
The Cougars, who dropped a 7-2 verdict to Southeastern Regional a day earlier, allowed a first-period goal and two more in the third period. Tri-County (2-2) next has a 3 p.m. faceoff at home Wednesday against South Shore Voke.
