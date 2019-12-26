QUINCY — Jack Coulter scored twice while goalie Jesper Makudera and the King Philip Regional High penalty-killing unit stood strong as the unbeaten Warriors skated to a 4-2 boys’ hockey victory over Milton High Thursday in the opening round of the Quincy Holiday Tournament.
Coulter put King Philip in front in the first period at 12:20, with Conor Cooke and Rocco Bianculli assisting, and then scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 4:57 of the second period, again with Cooke assisting to build a 3-0 lead for the Warriors.
“We were a little sliuggish, we weren’t as sharp,” King Philip coach Paul Carlo, said of the Warriors being assessed pairs of minor penalties in both the first and third periods.
KP was outshot 27-21 with Makudera totaling 25 saves as the Warriors have allowed only three goals over four games. With Joe Boselli, Chris Daniels, Kyle Gray and Cooke manning the penalty-killing units, KP blanked Milton on its first three man-advantage sessions before allowing a goal with 1:31 left in the game.
Boselli created a 2-0 lead for the Warriors 42 seconds into the second period, while Aidan Boulger regained a three-goal lead for the Warriors (at 3-1) at 11:23 of the third period with Noah Ray assisting.
King Philip (4-0) skates into the championship game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against either Quincy or North Quincy.
Stoughton-Brockton 6, Tri-County 3
FRANKLIN — The first-year co-op program of Stoughton and Brockton had scored only one goal in losing its first five games of the season, but tallied five goals in the first period in the Bellingham Holdiay Tournament opener to drub the Cougars.
Marcus Altieri (from A.J. Fusco) scored for the Cougars with nine seconds left in the second period. Kyle Mastroiani (from Altieri) and Josh Narducci scored third period goals for Tri-County (2-3). The Cougars travel to Fall River Saturday for a 5 p.m. game with Diman Voke.
GIRLS Foxboro-Mansfield 7, Walpole 5
WALPOLE — Emma Pereira and Alex Ledin each scored two goals, while netminder Jess Widdop surrendered just one third period goal as Foxboro-Mansfield held on for the victory over the Rebels.
Foxboro-Mansfield (3-1) owned a 3-1 lead after the first period and took a 6-4 lead entering the third period.”They (Walpole) kept coming,” Foxboro-Mansfield coach Roy Bain said of never losing the lead.
Walpole cut the gap to one three seconds into the final sessions, then Widdop (22 saves) and the Foxboro-Mansfield defense staved off a Rebel powerplay.
Sam Ledin regained a two-goal lead for Foxboro-Mansfield, with sister Alex Ledin assisting, at the nine-minute mark.
Ella Pereira. Melissa Shanteler and Tess Luciano also got on the scoresheet for Foxboro-Mansfield,which returns to the ice Sunday night at 7 against Medway in the Hopedale Holiday Tournament.
Bishop Stang 9, Bishop Feehan 1
NEW BEDFORD — The Spartans broke a 1-1 tie by sccoring the go-ahead goal with six minuytes left in the second period and then added a goal on a penalty shot two minutes later to take the momemtum away from Bishop Feehan.
The Shamrocks generated a season-high 19 shots on goal and knotted the score wirth 1:06 left in the first period on a goal off the stick of Riley LeC;lair. Brooke Borges took control of the puck on the left wing and slipped in across to Lauren Cullity, who drive was tipped in by LeClair.
The Shamrocks (0-4) return to action Tuesday in Watertown against Newton
