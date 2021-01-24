ATTLEBORO — Scoring a pair of second-period goals, the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey team skated to a 4-1 victory over Bourne in a South Coast Conference game.
Junior Evan Pereira scored a goal and collected an assist, while sophomore Liam Fecteau had two assists for D-R/Seekonk, now 3-0.
Freshman Sam Bastis started in goal for D-R/Seekonk, totaling 24 saves.
Pereira, with an assist from Fecteau, put D-R/Seekonk ahead in the first period. Pereira then set up Noah Bastis for what proved to be the game-winning goal in the second period.
Colten Nastar (from Devin Dailey and Noah Bastis) and Adam Boothe (from Ryan McCarthy) also scored for D-R/Seekonk, which returns to the ice Wednesday at Wareham.
Arlington Catholic 4, Bishop Feehan 0
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks created 23 shots, held a pair of power-play chances, and skated on even terms with Arlington Catholic in the Catholic Central League League — except on the scoreboard.
“We’re playing well, we were right there,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said of the effort.
Arlington Catholic took the lead in the first period, netted a second-period shorthanded goal and tallied twice in the third period, the latter into an empty net.
David Janczar tended goal for the Shamrocks, who return to the ice Tuesday against Pope Francis.
St. Mary’s, Lynn 3, Bishop Feehan 0
ATTLEBORO — No. 7-ranked St. Mary’s, coming off of a two-game losing streak in which it had scored just two goals, created a pair of first-period goals, one a shorthanded tally, in turning back the Shamrocks.
St. Mary’s had just a 27-21 advantage in shots on Bishop Feehan goalie Ethan Bairos, who blanked the visitors for 30 minutes. St. Mary’s tallied twice within the first six minutes, and then went scoreless until the third period. Bishop Feehan next visits Pope Francis Tuesday.
Medway 5, Norton 3
FRANKLIN — The Lancers once again skated to a slow start, falling behind 5-0 in the first half of the Tri-Valley League game. Freshman Adam D’Errico made his varsity debut in goal for Norton and turned aside 48 Mustang shots.
In the second half, Mike Whale, Dylan Cummings (from Connor Haggerty and Whalen) and Connor Heagney (from Jake Braga) scored goals for Norton.
Norton had a pair of fruitless first-half power-play chances. The Lancers have a game Monday in Natick against Dover-Sherborn.
GIRLS
Bishop Feehan 3, Malden Catholic 2
ATTLEBORO — Molly Braga’s goal with 62 seconds remaining in the Catholic Central League skirmish gave Bishop Feehan its second victory of the season.
The Shamrocks (2-6) unleashed 37 shots in the contest, owning a 2-0 lead in the second period. However, Malden Catholic got on the scoreboard at the New England Sports Village with a goal in the final minute of the second period and then tallied the equalizer with 1:42 remaining with a sixth skater on the ice.
Kay Murphy’s first varsity goal put the Shamrocks into the lead at 6:10 of the first period, with Brooke Borges assisting. Haley Krupwich (at 2:00 from Ali Stiles) gave the Shamrocks a two-goal lead on a rebound.
Avery Blanchard totaled 14 saves in goal for Bishop Feehan, which is off until a visit to Austin Prep Friday.
Bishop Fenwick 7, Bishop Feehan 3
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks surrendered the first four goals of the Catholic Central League game, two in the first period to Bishop Fenwick in the setback.
Freshman Maegan Cronan scored two goals for the Shamrocks (1-6), a second-period tally assisted by Lauren Cullity, and a third-period marker on a breakaway.
Caitlin Kelley put the Shamrocks on the scoreboard in the second period. Avery Blanchard totaled 28 saves in goal.
