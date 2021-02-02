ATTLEBORO — Playing the first of three games within a five-day span, the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey team scored five third period goals in a 6-1 South Coast Conference victory over Bourne High Tuesday at New England Sports Village.
Despite the final margin, D-R/Seekonk was deadlocked with Bourne entering the third period where Wyatt Nastar (at 4:41 from Devin Dailey and Noah Bastis) scored the go-ahead goal for D-R/Seekonk, which had four goals over the final seven minutes.
Noah Bastis made it 3-1 at 6:41 and Colten Nastar scored on a power play to make it 4-1. Aidan Boothe scored the second of his two goals, while Evan Pereira finished off the flurry. Boothe had given D-R/Seekonk a 1-0 first period lead at 2:30.
D-R/Seekonk (6-0), which had beaten the Canalmen 4-1 earlier this season, out-shot Bourne by a 37-13 margin, including 17-5 in the first period. Freshman Sam Bastis (12 saves) shut out the Canalmen in the first and third periods.
D-R/Seekonk returns to NESV Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. SCC game against Greater New Bedford Voke.
