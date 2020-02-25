BOURNE — The Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey team had its seven-game unbeaten streak end with a 3-0 loss to Medfield High in their MIAA Division 2 South Sectional first-round game Tuesday at Gallo Arena.
The Warriors tallied twice in the third period, one into an empty net, while No. 9 Medfield blanked No. 8 seed D-R/Seekonk, which had gone 6-0-1 in its previous seven games.
D-R/Seekonk goalie Jarvis had limited 18 previous foes to three goals or less.
“He played great, he almost stole the game for us,” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau said.
Medfield scored its second goal a minute into the third period.
D-R/Seekonk was unable to convert on 45 shots as Noah Bastis, Devin Dailey and Liam Fecteau but could not convert.
“They (Medfield) were big and they had a lot of depth,” added Fecteau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.