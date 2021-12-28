WEST WARWICK, R.I. — It was a complete three-zone effort as executed by the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk boys’ hockey team in skating past Cranston West High 5-0 Tuesday to reach the title tilt of the Crusader Holiday Classic.
D-R/Seekonk (6-0) rode pairs of goals by Seekonk High juniors Matt Cunha and Liam Fecteau as it converted a pair of power plays and foiled three Falcons’ power plays.
Fecteau scored a pair of second period power-play goals at 9:41 and at 10:39 for D-R/Seekonk, Cunha tallied twice within a three-minute span early in the third period at 1:31 and at 4:19, while senior center Devin Dailey netted a third period goal at 12:10 and collected two assists.
D-R/Seekonk (1-2-1) unleashed 55 shots, 45 at beleaguered freshman Cranston West goalie Brayden Nebus, the Falcons having a short roster of 12 skaters with five players sidelined due to injury and illness.
With its second victory in as many days and with 12 goals scored over six periods, D-R/Seekonk reached the championship game against St. Rita’s of Chicago Wednesday at 2 p.m.
“That will be a challenge for us,” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau said.
D-R/Seekonk won four of six faceoffs in the Falcon zone during each of the first two periods and all three over the final 15 minutes as D-R/Seekonk sophomore goalkeeper Sam Bastis made just 12 saves for the shutout, turning aside seven shot in the second period.
D-R/Seekonk’s defensive pairings of Ryan McCarthy with Evan Fasteson and Ian McGann with Colten Nastar took traffic away from Bastis’ vision and did not allow the Falcons many loose pucks.
“Overall, the result was solid,” Fecteau said. “We had good puck possession and the defense was more composed.”
D-R/Seekonk limited Cranston West to three shots, while clearing the puck three times on the Falcons’ first power plays in the 11th minute of the second period. D-R/Seekonk limited the Falcons to two and no shots on their second and third man-advantage situations in the second and 13th minutes of the third period, chasing the puck out of the defensive zone six times.
After a scoreless first period in which they unleashed 21 shots, while limiting Cranston West to two shots, D-R/Seekonk gained the lead when Fecteau finished off a rebound of a Dailey drive on the left wing for the game-winning goal. The Falcons were assessed a penalty on the play and D-R/Seekonk wasted little time in taking a two-goal lead as Fecteau scored in the slot off of a Dailey pass 48 seconds into the man advantage.
Fecteau set up the first of Cunha’s two goals, the latter depositing in a rebound just 91 seconds into the third period. Cunha scored again in the fourth minute, lacing a wrist shot atop the left faceoff circle to the top right corner of the Falcons’ net. Dailey finished off the three-goal third period flurry with a wrist shot atop the right faceoff circle.
“We wanted puck possession,” Fecteau said. “If we do that, then we can use our speed, that’s where we benefit and we can win games.”
