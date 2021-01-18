ATTLEBORO — Not having stepped onto the ice for a game since Jan. 6 with three of its South Coast Conference games scratched due to COVID-19 protocol, the Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey team presented a favorable accounting of itself in its second outing of the season.
Senior Brendan Santos scored the go-ahead goal, sophomore Liam Fecteau scored the winning goal and freshman Sam Bastis earned the win in net in his varsity debut as D-R/Seekonk skated to a 2-1 victory over Old Rochester Regional High Monday at New England Sports Village.
“That was a good effort by the kids, it’s tough being in game shape when you don’t play any games,” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau said of the nearly two-week absence from activity, while being on the ice three times over the past week for practice.
Bastis foiled ORR on 22 shots, stonewalling the Bulldogs on six shots in each of the first two periods. When ORR had a power play early in the second period, Bastis made a pair of strong saves to preserve the one-goal lead.
Bastis was denied a shutout in his debut when ORR’s Ben DeMoranville scored with seven seconds left in the game on a shot from the right point with the Bulldogs having lifted their goalkeeper in favor of a sixth skater
“A couple of guys got hurt, we lost our legs a bit, we were scrambling out there in the third period,” Fecteau said.
Old Rochester forced six faceoffs in the attacking zone within the first five minutes of the final period, but D-R/Seekonk had already taken the lead at 11:37 of the first period after Fecteau won a faceoff in the circle to the left of the ORR net. Fecteau dropped the pack back to the right point for Santos, who fired away.
Fecteau made it a two-goal lead for D-R/Seekonk with 38 seconds left in the second period with Aidan Boothe and Devin Dailey assisting.
D-R/Seekonk had a hop in its stride in the first period, generating nine shots and winning five of seven faceoffs in the attacking zone.
Dailey was in close for chances in the second and eighth minutes; Noah Bastis had a strong rush off the right wing in the seventh minute; Peter Anghinetti nearly tucked in a backhander in the 10 th minute; and Boothe created a chance off the left wing in the 12th minute.
Meanwhile, D-R/Seekonk’s defensive pairings of Colten Nastar with Santos and Wyatt Nastar with Carter Foley were efficient at keeping ORR wing and allowing Bastis clean looks at pucks.
D-R/Seekonk, seemingly, was daring to break the game open within the first five minutes of the second period. Fecteau had a partial breakaway, Santos had a blast from the right point and Anghnetti had a shot in the slot.
“Bastis has good, sound fundamentals, we told him, ‘Just make the first save,’ “ Fecteau said. “He did that pretty much the whole game.”
D-R/Seekonk was scheduled to play Somerset Berkley Wednesday, but that game had already been scratched due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.