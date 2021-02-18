ATTLEBORO — The South Coast Conference ice hockey championship belongs to the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High and Seekonk High co-op team.
The combined forces of Falcons and Warriors polished off previously unbeaten and second-ranked Somerset-Berkley 4-1 at New England Sports Village Thursday to earn the SCC Tournament title.
Seekonk freshman Sebastian Rebelo scored two goals, the first and an empty-netter, while Dighton-Rehoboth junior Ryan McCarthy scored in the second period.
“Hopefully, we’ll be ranked next week,” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau said of his skaters who have been flirting on the brink of being ranked in the Hockey Night in Boston poll. “We’ve been able to put pressure on teams all year, we’re averaging 41 shots a game.”
Dighton-Rehoboth freshman goalie Sam Bastis faced 18 Somerset-Berkley shots, turning aside 17, and allowing only a game-tying tally to the Blue Raiders at 7:47 of the second period.
D-R/Seekonk (10-0-1) had played the Blue Raiders (8-1-1) to a 3-3 tie a week ago.
Rebelo put D-R/Seekonk in front in the first period at 3:29 from Brenden Santos and Mike Agresti. He netted his second goal into an empty net at 13:52 of the third period, with Devin Dailey assisting.
McCarthy regained the lead for D-R/Seekonk in the second period at 9:18 from Dailey. Liam Fecteau made it a two-goal margin for D-R/Seekonk at 8:07 from Noah Bastis and Evan Pereira.
The Falcons and Warriors out-shot Somerset Berkley by a 38-18 margin in the contest.
GIRLS St. Mary’s, Lynn 1, King Philip 0
FOXBORO — King Philip High generated 20 shots and had a pair of power play chances in battling top-ranked St. Mary’s to a standoff for 40 minutes of the non-league game.
“It was a battle, we had some chances,” KP coach Ken Assad said of his Warriors (7-5-1).
St. Mary’s, which had beaten King Philip 7-1 earlier this season, scored the lone goal of the game at 10:37 of the final period.
KP goalkeeper Mallory Johnston, totaled 22 saves.
St. Mary’s (14-2-3) beat Austin Prep 3-2 on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Catholic Central League playoffs to advance to the title game against Matignon.
King Philip has an 8 p.m. faceoff Friday in Walpole against Foxboro-Mansfield.
