WEST WARWICK, R.I. — A little swiftness in their skates factored favorably into the outcome for the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk Regional High hockey team.
After playing from behind three times over the first two periods, including twice facing two-man penalty-killing situations, D-R/Seekonk erupted for four third period goals to topple Prout High of Wakefield, R.I., 7-4, Monday in the opening round of the Crusader Holiday Classic at the Benny Magiera Rink.
D-R/Seekonk (5-0) turned the red light on repeatedly in the third period behind senior Rowan Jordan of Seekonk High (8:30), senior Evan Pereira of D-R (11:26), sophomore Sebastian Rebelo of Seekonk (12:25) and senior Devin Dailey of Seekonk (13:33).
Jordan gave D-R/Seekonk with its first lead midway through the third period, rifling a shot atop the right faceoff circle after eighth grader Adam Bastis won a faceoff to the left of the Prout goalkeeper.
Pereira followed with a goal three minutes later on a nifty backhand off of a Noah Bastis feed. A minute later, Rebelo tallied on a dash off the left wing, and Dailey finished off the four-goals-in-five-minute span with a shot off the left side.
“We had to find another gear and we had to stay out of the (penalty) box,” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau said.
D-R/Seekonk was assessed two penalties in each of the first two periods, resulting in Prout having a two-man power play for 1:47 of the first period and for 1:18 of the second period.
“That third period was probably one of the best periods that we’ve played this year,” Fecteau said.
D-R/Seekonk surrendered the go-ahead goal to Prout (1-6-1) as the Crusaders’ Billy Costello converted a shorthanded situation just 33 seconds into the contest. Costello regained the lead for Prout at 8:28 of that first session. The Crusaders regained the lead at 3-2 at 8:45 of the second period.
D-R/Seekonk sophomore goalie Sam Bastis came up with 10 first period saves, 11 more in the second period and 28 overall, allowing the Crusaders just one goal over the final 21 minutes of play.
Noah Bastis, a junior from D-R, tallied twice for his team, while Liam Fecteau tied the score at 2-2 just 2:09 into the second period with a wrist shot in the slot.
Bastis knotted the score at 1-1 at 1:29 of the first period, converting a two-man power play with Fecteau delivering him the puck with a feed from behind the Crusader net.
Bastis tied the score at 3-all at 9:29 of the second period, after a Noah Bastis steal of the puck just as a D-R/Seekonk penalty expired.
D-R/Seekonk defensemen Ryan McCarthy and Colten Nastar were instrumental in Prout scoring just one power play goal over the first two periods, creating five clearances of the puck on the first period two-man advantage and four clearances on the second period two-man advantage.
Just 44 seconds after Prout’s Aiden Forcier gave the Crusaders a 3-2 lead with a power play goal as D-R/Seekonk tied the score on Bastis’ second goal of the game.
D-R/Seekonk forced just one faceoff in the attacking zone during the first period, but won three of five draws there in the second period and then hastened the pace of play with 20 third period shots.
“Too many penalties during the first two periods and our top six guys were gassed,” Fecteau said of his skaters logging overtime on penalty-killing situations. “We wanted to play five-on-five and find another gear in the third period.”
D-R/Seekonk returns to the Magiera Rink for an 11:15 a.m. game Tuesday against Cranston West.
