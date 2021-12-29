WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey head coach Tom Fecteau has many reasons to be pleased with the performance of his team of late.
In its last three games, D-R/Seekonk has scored 16 goals over nine periods, allowing just one goal through the final six periods. Along the way, D-R/Seekonk won three games over three days, including a 4-1 verdict over St. Rita’s of Chicago Wednesday in the championship game of the Crusader Holiday Classic, hosted by Prout High School.
Evan Pereira scored the go-ahead goal with three minutes left in the second period, and Liam Fecteau scored the winning goal two minutes into the third period while Devin Dailey netted a pair of third period goals as unbeaten D-R/Seekonk took the title win.
“We’re a work in progress, but that might have been our most complete game in my seven years,” Coach Fecteau said of the quality win. “Everybody has to fill a role.”
D-R/Seekonk (7-0) unleashed 50 shots, with 16 in the first period and 20 more in the second period, but only led by a goal heading into the final 15 minutes of the game.
D-R/Seekonk’s defensive crew of Ryan McCarthy with Devin Grant, along with Ethan Goudreau alongside Colten Nastar were superb in limiting St. Rita’s (8-6) to merely four shots at sophomore goalie Sam Bastis (13 saves) in each of the first two periods, allowing only one second-period power play to the Mustangs.
D-R/Seekonk was again aggressive in the attacking zone, winning five of six first period faceoffs there, and seven of nine during the second period.
“I don’t know if playing three games in three days made any difference,” Fecteau said.
Although it was a morning game, most of the D-R/Seekonk skaters were early-morning risers throughout their youth hockey careers for weekend tournament games.
“Once again, the defense was solid,” Fecteau said. “The positioning was really good. They cleared the puck well and no one got caught on the outside.”
St. Rita’s didn’t beat Bastis until the 10-minute mark of the third period when Joe Kostelec uncorked a wrist shot.
D-R/Seekonk took the lead when Pereira jammed in a rebound of his own shot coming out of the right corner past St. Rita’s senior goalie and captain Mike Menard at 12:16 of the second period. St. Rita’s (8-6) was playing in its third tournament of the season.
Liam Fecteau gave D-R/Seekonk a 2-0 edge at the two-minute mark of the second period, what proved to be the game-winning goal. Fecteau finished off a perfect pass at the right post from Noah Bastis.
Dailey tallied twice within a two-minute span late in the game, with his second tally coming on an empty-net situation at 13:15 after St. Rita’s had yanked Menard in favor of a sixth skater with 2:35 remaining, facing a two-goal deficit.
Dailey regained a two-goal lead for D-R/Seekonk at 11:20, working in tandem with Fecteau on another great exchange, a pass from the left side to the right post.
D-R/Seekonk created four prime scoring chances in the first period — a Matt Cunha steal and shot in the slot in the third minute; a Sebastian Rebelo breakaway in the seventh minute; a Dailey shot in the slot in the ninth minute; and Fecteau winning a faceoff and putting the puck on net in the 11th minute.
D-R/Seekonk netminder, Sam Bastis kept the game scoreless in denying Kostelec on a breakaway bid during a 4-on-4 situation in the second minute of the second period, then Grant broke up a Mustang chance in the slot in the sixth minute. Goudreau broke up a St. Rita’s chance in the third minute of the third period to keep the margin at two goals, while Bastis made back-to-back saves on Mustang chances in the crease in the ninth minute.
“They’re prepared for this on a daily basis,” Fecteau said of the physical and competitive challenges. “We’ve never, ever played three games in three days.”
