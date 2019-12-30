FALL RIVER — Devin Dailey scored three goals and the Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey team registered five goals in the first period en route to a 9-3 shellacking of Durfee High in a non-league game at Driscoll Arena Monday.
D-R/Seekonk (3-2) gained a 5-2 edge after the first period against the winless Hilltoppers and took a 7-3 edge into the third period. D-R/Seekonk held a decisive 46-12 advantage in shots.
Liam Fecteau had four points with one goal and three assists, while Ryan McCarthy (two goals, one assist) and Wyatt Nastar (one goal, two assists) each had three points.
D-R/Seekonk travels to Tabor Academy Thursday for a 5:15 p.m. South Coast Conference game against Old Rochester.
GIRLS Algonquin Reg. 5, Foxboro-Mansfield 1
HOPEDALE — The Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey team surrendered three goals in the second period to fall to Algonquin Regional at the Hopedale Holiday Classic.
Melissa Shanteler scored a power play goal for Foxboro-Mansfield (3-2-1) in the third period with Reese Pereira assisting. Foxboro-Mansfield was not afforded a power play in either the first or second period, while not allowing Algonquin a man-advantage chance.
“We took a lot of shots, but we missed the net a lot,” Foxboro-Mansfield coach Roy Bain said.
Goalie Jess Widdop totaled 30 saves in the loss.
Foxboro-Mansfield returns to the ice Wednesday afternoon with a 2 p.m. game against Medfield at Boch Arena in Dedham.
