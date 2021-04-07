FRANKLIN — Seniors Bryce Dalzell and Joe Charlebois each scored two goals as the Tri-County Regional High hockey team skated to a 7-3 victory over South Shore Voke Wednesday in a Mayflower League game at Pirelli Rink.
The Cougars (3-2) led 1-0 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third period where Dalzell scored a pair of goals for the Cougars. Charlebois scored a go-ahead goal in the first period and the winning goal in the second period.
Drew Johnson, Josh Narducci and Lucas Sobezal each netted one goal for the Cougars, while Connor Joy and Tyler Pimental each had two assists.
The Cougars have a 5:40 p.m. faceoff Saturday in Rockland against South Shore Voke.
