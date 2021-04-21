FRANKLIN — Bryce Dalzell, Cam King and Lucas Sobczak each scored two goals as the Tri-County Regional High hockey team skated past Upper Cape Regional High 9-1 Wednesday in a Mayflower League game at the Pirelli Rink.
The Cougars, who finish the regular season at 7-2, await word on the Mayflower League playoff series, likely to begin Wednesday with a home game against South Shore Voke.
Tri-County took a 3-0 lead in the first of the two halves. Joe Charlebois scored 1:20 into the contest. A.J. Fusco and Jared Sperlich also netted goals.
Shane Cataldo and Andrew Todd shared the goaltending duties for the Cougars, combining to make six saves. The Cougars turned back Upper Cape on six of seven power-plays.
