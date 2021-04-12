BOURNE — Bryce Dalzell scored three goals, including two in the third period, as the Tri-County Regional High hockey team gained a 5-2 victory over Upper Cape Regional at Gallo Arena Monday in a Mayflower League game.
Dalzell scored a first period goal and added two more within the span of 1:04 midway through the third period with the game-tying goal at 8:08 and game-winning goal at 9:12.
The Cougars tallied four goals over the final 15 minutes, three within a span of 1:14 with Joe Charlebois scoring right after Dalzell’s second goal, to create a 4-2 lead at 9:22. Tyler Pimental added goal No. 5 at 12:14.
The Cougars (5-2) were deadlocked after one period and faced a 2-1 deficit entering the third period.
On Saturday, Kyle Mastroiani scored a pair of third period goals as Tri-County skated to the first of two 5-2 victories over three days with a verdict over South Shore Voke in Rockland.
The Cougars took a 1-0 first period lead on the strength of Bryce Dalzell’s goal and a 3-1 lead into the third period as Drew Johnson and Charlebois scored. Shane Cataldo totaled 12 saves in goal for Tri-County.
The Cougars have a game Saturday at Cape Cod Tech.
