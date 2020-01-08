ATTLEBORO — Cam Damaso stuffed in the puck after a rush down the right wing with six minutes remaining to earn a 2-1 victory for the Bishop Feehan High hockey team over Bishop Stang Wednesday in an Eastern Athletic Conference game at the New England Sports Village.
“Bishop Stang is always a good team, they skate hard,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said of the Spartans, who carried the play to the Shamrocks over the first two periods.
Ryan D’Amato, starting in goal for the Shamrocks, faced 23 Spartan shots over the first two periods, many knocked down by the Bishop Feehan defense and finished with 24 saves.
The Shamrocks (4-5) staked the lead at 4:20 of the second period. Tom Franzosa scored the go-ahead goal, finishing off a loose puck on a drive that Jason Sullivan had fired off of the end board with Thomas Potenza assisting. However, the Spartans gained the equalizer at 8:31 on a power play.
The Shamrocks were afforded just one power play chance over the first two periods, behind out-shot 11-4 in the first period and 13-7 in the second period.
“Our depth showed in the third period,” Dunn added of the Shamrocks, who return to the ice Saturday for a non-league game at Shrewsbury.
D-R/Seekonk 6, Durfee 0
ATTLEBORO — Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk netted a trio of third period goals and skated to victory over the Hilltoppers in the non-league game. Sophomore Ryan McCarthy scored the game-winning goal for D-R/Seekonk at 3:39 of the first period, while freshman Jey Millette netted his first varsity goal with 47 seconds left in the contest.
Wyatt Nastar (at 0:24) and Mike Agresti (at 8:02) netted second period goals for D-R/Seekonk (5-3), which has now won four of its last five outings. D-R/Seekonk generated 18 of its 45 shots in the game during the second period.
Junior Dan DeRoche earned the shutout in goal for D-R/Seekonk totaling 22 saves. Noah Bastis (at 1:53) and Devin Dailey (at 5:01) also scored in the third period for D-R/Seekonk, which returns to the ice Saturday for a 6 p.m. SCC game against Apponequet in Fall River.
Dedham 5, Norton 1
DEDHAM — Mike Whalen scored the lone goal of the Tri-Valley League game for the Lancers during the third period. The Marauders gained a 3-0 lead after the first period.
Sam Grolnic tended goal for Norton (1-4-1) over the first two periods, while Colin Lyons took over in the third period. The Lancers have a 3 p.m. game Saturday at Norwood.
Tri-County 4, Upper Cape. Reg. 2
BOURNE — Tri-County used four second-period goals from four different goal scorers en route to victory over Upper Cape in a Mayflower League game at the Gallo Arena.
A power play goal by Justin O’Malley and a short-handed goal (the game-winner) off the stick of Joe Charlebois ignited the Cougars’ rally. Upper Cape held a 40-31 edge in shots.
Cougar goalie Andrew Todd blanked Upper Cape through the first two periods, finishing with 38 saves.
A.J. Fusco got the Cougars on the board first with a goal just nine seconds into the second period. The Cougars then added the specialty teams goals, while Andrew Johnson scored goal No. 4 in the 12th minute.
Brody Dalzell had a pair of assists, while Bryce Dalzell and Jake Morgan each had one. Tri-County (4-4-1) next meets Blue Hills Regional Saturday.
