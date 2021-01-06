NEW BEDFORD — Ryan D’Amato totaled 25 saves in goal, blanking the Spartans of Bishop Stang High in both the first and second periods in backboning the Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey team to a 4-1 victory in the Catholic Central League game at the Hetland Arena.
The Shamrocks scored single goals in each of the first two periods and took a two-goal lead into the third period. Most importantly the Shamrocks did not afford the Spartans of any power play chances in the contest.
Third period goals off the sticks of Ryan Seaver (at 7:31 from Kevin Barrera) and Drew Payson (at 9:30 from George Besarick and Ryan Deveney) gave the Shamrocks some breathing room after the Spartans had cut the lead to one goal four minutes into the session.
Peter Carrioulo (at 4:52 from Thomas Franziosa on a powerplay) put the Shamrocks into the lead in the first period. Barrera (at 13:07 from C.J. Botelho) created a two-goal lead for Bishop Feehan in the second period. The Shamrocks return to the ice Sunday at Austin Prep.
North Attleboro 5, Oliver Ames 1
BROCKTON — Senior James Burch made a heroic varsity debut in goal for the Big Red, blanking the Tigers in both the first and third periods, in addition to denying Oliver Ames on a penalty shot in guiding North to a Hockomock League season-opening victory.
Burch totaled 15 saves overall, but stonewalled OA on a penalty shot in the 11 th minute of the first period in denying the Tigers the go-ahead goal. “He stayed cool and that was such a big save at the time,” North coach Ben McManama said of the stop.
Nik Kojoian created a steal in the OA zone and scored on a breakaway at 2:56 of the second period for what proved to be the game-winning goal for North. Jake Gruber had put the Rocketeers in front in the 13 th minute of the first period with Sean Mahoney assisting.
The Rocketeers added three more second period goals in taking control. Brady Sarro (at 6:02 from Kojoian), sophomore Mark Ayazyan (at 9:15 from Mahoney for his first varsity goal) and Charlie Connolly (at 13:04 from Ayazyan) all tallied for the Big Red. North has a re-match with OA at the New England Sports Village Saturday at 1 p.m.
Canton 7, Attleboro 0
CANTON — The Bulldogs ruined the debut of their former assistant coach, Greg Chamberlain now stationed on the Attleboro High bench in the Hockomock League season opener for both teams. Canton scored a trio of first period goals to take control.
AHS goalie Nick Piazza blanked Canton through the second period, but the Bombardiers were unable to generate much offense (10 shots) due to the Bulldogs’ relentless forechecking.
Mike Dutremble, who came on in the third period and Piazza combined for 48 saves. AHS has a rematch with the Bulldogs Wednesday at the New England Sports Village.
Franklin 4, Foxboro 2
FOXBORO — The Warriors took the lead in the 10 th minute of the first period, but Franklin rallied to tie the score with 1:31 left in the first period and then added a pair of second period goals in the Hockomock League season opener for both teams at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Tom Marcusella gave Foxboro the lead at 9:35 with Derek Axon assisting. However, the Warriors then went scoreless for 20-plus minutes, facing a 3-1 deficit before Jack Watts scored a power play goal in the fourth minute of the third period with Eoin Reager assisting. Franklin added an empty net goal.
Jack Spinney totaled 25 saves in goal for Foxboro.
D-R/Seekonk 11, Wareham 6
ATTLEBORO — Devin Dailey scored the first two goals of the South Coast Conference game for Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk in a rousing season-opening win at the New England Sports Village. D-R/Seekonk gained a 5-1 lead after one period and took a 9-5 lead into the third period.
Freshman Sam Bastis took over in goal for D-R/Seekonk midway through the second period and yielded just two goals over 20 minutes-plus of work.
Dailey finished with three goals for D-R/Seekonk. Freshman Aidan Boothe scored the first two goals of his varsity career, while Liam Fecteau also had two goals.
Girls Bishop Feehan 7, St. Joseph’s 1
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks scored a trio of first period goals and had seen different goal scorers in notching their first victory of the season in a Catholic Central League game at the New England Sports Village.
Avery Blanchard (10 saves) tended goal over the first two periods for Bishop Feehan as the Shamrocks took a 5-1 lead into the third period. Jessica Cooley came on in goal for the third period, blanking St. Joseph’s and making five saves.several during a two-man power play advantage.
Lauren Cullity (at 1:13 from Molly Braga and Grace Campbell), Brooke Borges (at 7:11 from Caitlyn Kelley and Alana DiPlacido) and Haley Krupwich (at 12:51 from Campbell) scored the first period goals for the Shamrocks (1-1).
Kelley (at 0:53), Rylie LeClair (a power play at 11:00) and Avery Gugliotta (at 12:16 from Averiie Bowen) tallied in the second period for Bishop Feehan. Braga netted a third period goal with Campbell picking up her second assist. The Shamrocks next visit Matignon Saturday.
