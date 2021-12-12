ATTLEBORO — Ryan D’Amato certainly earned the “first star” of the game accolades with his 38-save shutout performance in goal for the Bishop Feehan High hockey team in a 3-0 victory over arch-rival North Attleboro before a packed throng of fans Saturday at the New England Sports Village.
D’Amato, the Shamrock senior captain, blanked the Big Red through the first two periods and then denied the Rocketeers on four power-play chances during the third period.
Shamrock junior forward Tom Franzosa scored two goals and Bishop Feehan scored twice within a span of less than a minute late in the first period to gain the advantage.
Moreover, the victory presented new Bishop Feehan High coach Dave Franzosa, the former Boston College Eagle skater, with a “W” in his debut game behind the bench, while postponing the first win of the season for new North Attleboro High coach Kyle Heagney.
“D’Amato was great, he has that ability,” Franzosa said in praise of his netminder. “It’s nice to have a good goalkeeper, and the defense did what it had to,” in killing off North power plays at 4:30, 5:30, 9:52 and 14:15 of the third period.
“Their goalie (D’Amato) stood on his head, he played a great game,” Heagney said of the Rocketeers being stonewalled time and again, with North totaling 41 shots. “We had our chances, we couldn’t get one to drop.”
North’s Will Converse had a breakaway bid down the left side in the very first minute of the game, while Shamrock defenseman and senior captain Colin Findlen took away a breakaway bid by the Rocketeers’ Mark Ayvazyan in the 10th minute.
“They outplayed us in the first period,” Heagney said of the Shamrocks winning four of six faceoffs in the attacking zone, while the Rocketeers had just three faceoffs in the attacking zone at the other end.
Franzosa scored the second and third goals for Bishop Feehan, the second of which was an empty-net tally (with Ben Feeley assisting) at 13:32 of the third period.
The Shamrocks scored twice within a 37-second span of the first period to take control of their destiny. Both scenarios were similar, with the puck coming off of the dasher behind the North net and Bishop Feehan depositing pucks to the right, glove-side of the net.
Junior Jon L’Esperance scored the game-winning goal for Bishop Feehan at 10:41, with Will Jones and George Besarick assisting.
Then at 11:15, Franzosa scored the second Shamrock goal, with Tyler Slack and Ryan Deveney assisting.
D’Amato weathered the North storm during the scoreless second and in the third period, especially when the Rocketeers had a 5-on-3 power play for nearly a minute.
“Those penalties in the third period were challenging, but our defensemen (Bryce Mackintosh, captain Shane Walsh, Slack and Findlen) got in the passing lanes,” Franszosa added. “They didn’t have many clear chances.”
It was an electric playoff atmosphere at the NESV, with former Bishop Feehan Shamrock A.J. Quetta also making his debut as a Shamrock assistant coach.
“With A.J. there, the motivation was there,” Franzosa added. “Those life lessons that he can teach the kids are so important.”
“I like how we played, I liked our effort,” Heagney said of his Rocketeers. “We just have to have a better front-of-net presence. We’ve got to get pucks to the net.
“That was an electric crowd; I just wish that we could have dropped (scored) one in the first or second period and it would have been a different game.
“Again, I give credit to D’Amato, he played an excellent game. He was square to the puck all night long. We peppered him and peppered him — he was absolutely the difference in the game.”
The Rocketeers bid for their first win of the season with a non-league contest Wednesday at 7:30 at the NESV against Norton. The Shamrocks open their CCL season Wednesday at the NESV with a 5 p.m. faceoff against Arlington Catholic.
Ashland 4, Norton 1
FRAMINGHAM – Max Sheng scored his first varsity goal, a power-play tally to knot the score at 1-1, but the Lancers fell to the Clockers in their Tri-Valley League season opener. Norton next has a 7:30 p.m. non-league game Wednesday at the New England Sports Village against North Attleboro.
GIRLS
Austin Prep 7, Bishop Feehan 0
READING — Catholic Central League power Austin Prep scored a pair of first-period goals and went on to topple the Shamrocks in the season opener for both teams. Bishop Feehan senior goalkeeper Avery Blanchard was outstanding in totaling 41 saves.
The Shamrocks had three power-play chances in the game. Bishop Feehan next has a CCL game Wednesday in New Bedford against Bishop Stang.
King Philip 4, Milton 1
MILTON — King Philip netted a pair of third-period goals to pull away from Milton in a non-league season-opening game. Morgan Cunningham and Kelly Holmes each had a goal and an assist for the Warriors, who carried a 2-1 lead into the third period.
Sydney O’Shea and Mara Boldy (assisted by Lydia Maxwell) also scored for KP, while Mallory Johnston totaled 24 saves in goal. KP has an 8 p.m. faceoff against Norwell Monday in its home season debut at Foxboro.
