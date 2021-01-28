NEW BEDFORD — Scoring five times in the first period, the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey team skated to an 11-1 rout of Greater New Bedford Voke Thursday in a South Coast Conference game at Hetland Arena.
D-R/Seekonk starting goaltender Dan DeRocheblanked the Bears through two periods while Sam Bastis took over in the third period.
Liam Bradbury scored two goals for D-R/Seekonk, which had 10 different goal scorers. D-R/Seekonk took a 7-0 lead into the third period.
D-R/Seekonk was coming off of a 12-4 victory over Wareham in Bourne. Noah Bastis (three goals, two assists), Devin Dailey (two goals, one assist) and Aidan Boothe (two goals) filled up the scorebook.
D-R/Seekonk hosts Bourne Monday and has a rematch with Greater New Bedford Voke Wednesday, both at New England Sports Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.