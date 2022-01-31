ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High hockey team were strong with its possession of the puck, detailed with their defensive details and were on the attack for the first 15 minutes, taking the lead in its non-league game against Silver Lake Regional Monday at New England Sports Village.
But then the Lakers’ Brett Evans undermined the Rocketeers’ plans by scoring three goals, including two in the second period, as Silver Lake Regional High skated away with a 4-1 victory.
Evans scored the second of three second period goals for the Lakers, the game-winner at 4:50 on a breakaway. Then less than two minutes later, Evans was at it again, scoring on another breakaway at 6:04 for a 3-1 margin.
Evans delivered his hat trick goal at 12:49 of the third period into an empty North net as the Rocketeers were hoping to convert on a 6-on-4 manpower advantage. Silver Lake (11-3) had knotted the score just two minutes into the second period on a backhander past North sophomore goalie Kyle Gruber.
“Silver Lake capitalized on some rushes because we were flat-footed, they came at us with speed,” North Attleboro coach Kyle Heagney said. “We didn’t keep them to the outside and they buried their chances.”
Senior Brady Sarro put North into the lead at 13:22 of the first period, firing in a wrist shot in the slot after Nik Kojoian and Mark Ayvazyan had worked the puck off of the right wall.
North had a 15-7 edge in shots during the first period and won two of four faceoffs in the attacking zone. Kojoian had two good bids in the slot in the fifth and eight minutes, while Sarro was in the slot for a chance in the seventh minute.
The Rocketeers foiled the Lakers several times as senior defenseman Austuin Comery thwarted three good Silver Lake chances, while Ayvazyan cleared a dangerous loose puck in the 10th minute.
North Attleboro was coming off of a 7-3 victory over Mansfield on Sunday, a game in which Ayvazyan scored twice, including the first of three third period goals in the sixth minute. Kojoian and Joe Quinn also tallied in that surge for the Rocketeers.
North had a strong chance to recover, facing a 3-1 deficit, when Quinn laced a drive off of the left post in the 14th minute of the second period. Then Ayvazyan in the third minute off the left wing and Quinn in the slot in the eighth minute had strong bids.
“They were quick through the neutral zone which makes their zone entries a lot harder to defend,” Heagney said.
North is off until a Feb. 7 game at NESV for a non-league contest against Bellingham.
Foxboro 5, Norton 2
FOXBORO — Derek Axon scored two goals, one during a four-goal first period surge as the Warriors snapped a six-game losing skid with the non-league victory over Norton.
Axon scored the game-winning goal for Foxboro (4-6), while adding a third period goal.
Ben Ricketts set up Steve Bridges for the go-ahead goal for Foxboro, while scoring the second goal. Alex Coviello collected two first period assists, setting up Axon and Tom Marcucella.
Foxboro took a 4-1 lead after one period and maintained the three-goal margin heading into the third period.
D-R/Seekonk 12, Gr. New Bedford Voke 1
NEW BEDFORD — Devin Dailey and Matt Cunha each scored two goals as unbeaten (11-0) Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk skated past the Bears in a South Coast Conference game.
D-R/Seekonk tallied four first period goals with Cunha scoring the first (at 1:50) and fourth (at 7:45) goals. In between, Rowan Jordan (at 4:41) and Dailey (at 6:56) also scored for D-R/Seekonk.
Next on the schedule in a non-league game Wednesday at the NESV against Norton.