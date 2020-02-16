WALPOLE — Minus a goalkeeper, the Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey team managed to score a shorthanded goal to keep alive its chances for an MIAA Tournament berth with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Walpole.
Foxboro-Mansfield goalie Jess Widdop was injured with 2:40 remaining to be played. Without a backup goalie and serving a minor penalty, Foxboro-Mansfield was not only able to hold off the Rebels, but scored the game-winning goal when Foxboro High junior Alex Ledin scored on a shorthanded situation, with Ella Waryas assisting.
“I added a few more gray hairs,” Foxboro-Mansfield coach Roy Bain said after his skaters squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, as Walpole scored goals at 10:30 and at 12:45 to knot the score.
However, the penalty-killing unit, guided by Foxboro High’s Tess Luciano, a junior, and Mansfield High’s Lily O’Brien, a junior, salvaged the two points.
Foxboro-Mansfield tied the score at 1-1 midway through the first period as Emma Pereira scored, with Sam Ledin assisting.
Foxboro-Mansfield took a 2-1 lead four minutes into the second period when Luciano scored, with Melissa Shanteler assisting. The advantage increased to two goals at the two-minute mark of the third period when Emma Pereira scored, with Liz Healy and Luciano assisting.
Foxboro-Mansfield beat Walpole 7-5 earlier in the season and is now 5-2 in its past seven games. Foxboro-Mansfield needs one win out of its final three games in order to advance into postseason play. Foxboro-Mansfield will play the first of three games in three days Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Walpole against Westwood.
Bishop Feehan 2, Oakmont 2
ASHBURNHAM — The Shamrocks secured their fifth point of the season in the deadlock. Avery Blanchard totaled nine saves in goal as Bishop Feehan (2-12-1) held a 20-11 edge in shots Saturday.
Mary Lamoriello knotted the score at 1-1 for the Shamrocks at 5:19 of the second period on a backhander, with Alivia Fitzgibbons assisting.
Captain Alana DiPlacido gave the Shamrocks a 2-1 lead early in the third periond on a power-play goal, with Brooke Borges and Haley Krupwich assisting.
Bishop Feehan 1, Marblehead 1
ASHBURNHAM — The Shamrocks were unable to take home points for the second consecutive day in losing in the opening round of the Auburn Tournament. Marblehead was staked to a 1-0 lead after the first period and took a 2-1 lead into the third period Sunday.
Alivia Fitzgibbons scored for the Shamrocks with 90 seconds left in the second period, a deflection of a Lauren Cullity drive. Marblehead had a slight 18-14 edge in shots at Bishop Feehan goalie Avery Blanchard
The Shamrocks had one power-play chance in the third period, but that was undermined as Marblehead scored a shorthanded goal. The Shamrocks (2-13-1) play in the consolation round Wednesday at 5 p.m.
BOYS
Walpole 2, King Philip 1
WALPOLE — The Warriors had their four-game (2-0-2) unbeaten skein snapped in losing the non-league game to the Rebels. Walpole took the lead four minutes into the second period with a power-play goal, and then tallied the game-winner off of a rebound with three minutes left.
Conor Cooke scored the lone goal for KP (10-5-4) at 10:05 of the third period, knotting the score at 1-1, with Jack Coulter and Aidan Bougler assisting. The Warriors have a 4:30 p.m. game in Foxboro Monday against Norwood.
Norton 12, Everett 2
EVERETT — Senior Tim Saunders scored four goals as the Lancers snapped a three-game losing skid and avenged a 5-4 final-minute loss to Everett earlier in the season in winning the non-league game.
Norton (7-11-1) gained a 3-1 lead after 15 minutes, taking control of the puck and possession to protect goalie Sam Grolnic, who had to make just 15 saves.
Jeremy Cross netted three goals and Max Sherman two for the Lancers. Mike Whalen, Matt Zhou and Joe Fasolino each had one goal. The Lancers host Hopkinton Monday at the Foxboro Sports Center with a 3:30 faceoff.
D-R/Seekonk 10, O’Bryant 1
ATTLEBORO — MIAA Tournament-bound D-R/Seekonk scored three goals in both the first and third periods to sweep the season non-league series with O’Bryant. D-R/Seekonk created a 49-11 edge in shots to make for an easy day in goal for Paul Jarvis, who worked the first period and Dave DeRoche, who tended the pipes through the final two periods.
Connor Dowty tallied twice for D-R/Seekonk. Peter Anghinetti, Malachi Letourneayu and Colten Nastar scored first-period goals for D-R/Seekonk, which took a 7-0 lead into the third period.
Evan Fasteson, Devin Dailey, Charlie Lehourites and Dowty tallied in the second period. Jack Whitehead and Adam Nastari also scored in the third period. D-R/Seekonk closes out the regular season Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with a non-league game against Attleboro at the New England Sports Village.
D-R/Seekonk 2, Middleboro 1
RAYNHAM — Devin Dailey scored single goals in both the second and third periods as D-R/Seekonk rallied from a one-goal deficit after 15 minutes to win the non-league game. D-R/Seekonk goalie Paul Jarvis totaled 28 saves, blanking the Sachems over the final two periods.
MIAA Tournament-bound D-R/Seekoink (13-5-1) continued its single-season record run for wins and stretched its unbeaten streak to six games (5-0-1) heading into Wednesday’s regular-season finale at the NESV against Attleboro.
Plymouth North 4, Attleboro 0
OAK BLUFFS — In the consolation round of the Farleigh Dickinson Tournament, the Bombardiers went scoreless through 45 minutes, while surrendering pairs of power-play goals to Plymouth North in both the first and third periods.
With the Bombardiers (5-14-1) already eliminated from postseason consideration, AHS was unable to get enough pucks to the net in being out-shot. The Bombardiers close out the season Wednesday at the NESV with a 4:30 p.m. game against D-R/Seekonk.
Martha’s Vineyard 4, Attleboro 2
OAK BLUFFS — The Bombardiers saw their chances for an MIAA Tournament berth be extinguished under the Sullivan Rule in losing the opening-round game of the Farleigh Dickinson Tournament. Nate Parker (at 1:25 of the first period) and Ryan Morry (at 1:02 of the second period) scored goals for AHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.