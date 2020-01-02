MATTAPOISETT — Liam Fecteau tallied twice and Paul Jarvis turned away all 22 shots fired his way in goal as the Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey team routed Old Rochester 6-0 in a South Coast Conference game Thursday at Tabor Academy.
D-R/Seekonk scored three times in the first period and had a 42-22 advantage in shots overall.
D-R/Seekonk (4-2) won its fourth straight as Devin Dailey, Connor Dowty (shorthanded) and Ryan McCarthy scored first period goals. Fecteau scored the lone goal of the second period and then scored again early in the third period. Noah Bastis also tallied in the third period.
D-R/Seekonk returns to New England Sports Village Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. faceoff against Somerset Berkley.
