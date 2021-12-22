ATTLEBORO — Junior Liam Fecteau scored a pair of first period goals and sophomore goalie Sam Bastis well protected the net the rest of the way as the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey team took a thrilling 2-1 victory over Old Rochester Regional High Wednesday in a South Coast Conference game on A.J. Quetta Rink at the New England Sports Village.
Fecteau scored his first goal on a power play at 9:42 of the first period with Ryan McCarthy assisting. Then Fecteau delivered the game-winner at 12:56, again with McCarthy assisting.
ORR (1-1) gained the lead on a power play a minute into the contest.
“ORR played hard, they gave us a good battle, but we grinded it out to the very end,” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau said.
Bastis denied the Bulldogs, who pulled their goalie with just over a minute left in favor of a sixth skater. During that time, Fecteau won a key faceoff in the defensive zone and Colten Nastar cleared the puck to alleviate danger.
D-R/Seekonk out-shot ORR by a 32-23 margin and had a half-dozen sure-fire scoring chances, including a pair of solo breakaways by Devin Dailey in the third period.
Bastis blanked ORR over the final two periods, including facing 11 Bulldog shots in the third period. D-R/Seekonk will next participate in the Prout (R.I.) High Holiday Tournament Monday in West Warwick.
Walpole 5, Mansfield 1
FOXBORO — The Hornets surrendered a pair of first period goals and faced a three-goal deficit entering the third period in falling to Walpole in a non-league game. Kyle Oakley scored the lone goal for Mansfield in the third period.
The Hornets (0-2-1)are off until a Dec. 29 non-league game in Foxboro against Shrewsbury.
Natick 2, King Philip 1 (OT)
NATICK — The Redhawks scored with just over two minutes played in the 4-on-4 overtime session to beat King Philip in a non-league game. Natick gained the lead at the 14-minute mark of the first period.
Kevin Birenbaum netted the tying tally for the Warriors at 4:50 of the second period on a power play. Nolan Feyler and Brad Guden assisted on the goal. KP out-shot Natick by a 37-18 margin.
The Warriors (0-2) return to the ice Monday in the opening round of the Quincy Holiday Tournament against Milton.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 1, Archbishop Willams 1
CANTON — The Shamrocks salvaged a point in the Catholic Central League game. Scoreless through the first two periods, Bishop Feehan netted the equalizer at 8:04 of the third period as Chloe Bryda scored with Mary Lamoriello assisting.
Avery Blanchard totaled 20 saves in goal for the Shamrocks, surrendering the go-ahead goal to the Bishops at the four-minute mark of the second period. Bishop Feehan (3-1-1) hosts Foxboro-Mansfield Tuesday.
Walpole 4, Foxboro/Mansfield 2
WALPOLE — Walpole scored pairs of goals in each of the first two periods to down Foxboro-Mansfield.
Foxboro-Mansfield (0-3) faced a 4-0 deficit entering the third period before Ava Adams and Julia Muttart scored.
Foxboro-Mansfield received a 26-save performance in goal by Jess Widdop.
