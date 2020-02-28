ATTLEBORO — The MIAA Division 2 South Sectional quarterfinal hockey game between Bishop Feehan High and Brookline High on Saturday has been switched to the Canton Ice House. Coach Kevin Dunn’s No. 15 seed Shamrocks (11-8-2) will face No. 10 seed Brookline (14-7-1) Saturday at 6 p.m.
The game was initially listed for Gallo Arena in Bourne.
The Shamrocks are coming off of a one-goal victory in overtime against Plymouth North, while Brookline scored seven goals in beating Dedham in its first-round game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.